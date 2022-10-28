ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Man is rescued from submerged car after driving off raised bridge, Louisiana cops say

By Mark Price
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

A man had to be rescued from his sunken car, after he crossed a raised bridge and accelerated straight into a Louisiana bayou, the Houma Police Department reports.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Daigeville Bridge, police said in a news release. Houma is about 55 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Callers told police a vehicle was “submerged in Bayou Terrebonne and the driver was possibly trapped.” A photo released by the department shows only the trunk of the car was above water.

“Agencies arrived and confirmed that the driver was still in the vehicle,” police said.

“First responders and private citizens assisted the 62-year-old male occupant from the vehicle and were able to move him to the bulk head of the bridge. The driver was then able to board a Houma Police Department patrol boat.”

The man was taken to shore and transported to a hospital for treatment. He has since been released, police said.

Daigeville Bridge is a “vertical lift bridge” when means the midsection is raised straight up to allow vessels to pass underneath.

An investigation has revealed the crash happened when barricades were lowered and the bridge “was opened for a large vessel passing,” police said.

“As the driver approached the bridge he disregarded the barricade and drove his vehicle off of the bridge and into Bayou Terrebonne,” police said.

“The driver was issued a traffic citation for careless operation.”

The identity of the driver and details of his injuries were not released.

Bloody crew of sunken boat seen using bare hands to battle sharks off Louisiana coast

Agonizing rescue video shows woman’s foot stuck in electric massage chair in Florida

Cries for help in dark lead 3 teens to save boaters thrown into Florida river by crash

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

TPSO: Man wanted after stray bullet kills 52-year-old

GIBSON, Louisiana — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man whose reckless shooting killed an unsuspecting victim. On October 20th, Terrebonne Parish Deputies were called to a trailer on Tasha Court in Gibson. 1ST Lt. Blake A. Tabor, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, said, "She was...
GIBSON, LA
fox8live.com

Three wounded Sunday in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were wounded in separate shootings Sunday afternoon and evening (Oct. 30), New Orleans police said. Police did not disclose the age or conditions of any of the victims. The NOPD said a juvenile male “sustained at least one gunshot to his body” around 4:08...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Helicopter Crash In Gulf Kills One, Critically Injures Two

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard received a call on Wednesday from Westwind Helicopter that a Bell 407 with three people on board had gone down about 46 miles south of Morgan City. A Coast Guard air...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

3 Denham Springs men arrested for distributing drugs

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – After a month-long investigation, narcotics agents have arrested three Denham Springs men for allegedly distributing drugs. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been working on information received about illegal narcotics being distributed in the parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says agents were able to search two homes.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, battery charges among arrests Thursday

Local police reported five arrests Thursday, including charges of theft, battery, drunken driving and identity theft. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 66 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Bayron Alexander Chavez-Funez, 31, Odile Lane,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WDSU

Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose

LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAROSE, LA
NOLA.com

Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday

If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

15-year-old reported missing, New Orleans police say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Oct. 25. According to police, Jamal Amacker was last seen at his residence in the 2100 block of Forstall Street on Tuesday and has not been heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect sought in armed robbery at Chef Menteur motel

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday (Oct. 26) in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, the suspect shown above robbed a woman inside her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
6K+
Followers
157
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy