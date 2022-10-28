‘Officer of the year’ dies in motorcycle crash, Mississippi cops say. ‘So hurt’

A decorated Mississippi police officer died in a motorcycle accident, leaving his community heartbroken, police said.

Michael Tarrio was riding his motorcycle around 3 p.m. Oct. 27 on Highway 80 when he collided with a pickup truck, Jackson Police Department Chief James Davis told WAPT.

Tarrio, who was off duty when the wreck happened, was a 12-year-veteran of the Jackson Police Department , WLBT reported.

Tarrio was named “Officer of the Year” by the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association in 2019 and recognized for his involvement in the apprehension of individuals who refused to comply with a traffic stop and attacked Tarrio at a gas station, the association said.

“Tarrio said his training kicked in and he was able to prevent the suspects from taking his weapon,” the association wrote in its news release. “Officer Michael Tarrio suffered no injuries in this incident and was able to get two dangerous criminals off of the streets of Jackson.”

Officers also shared stories of his kindness, humor and humility online.

“I took a moment to pay my respects and then stepped back and watched the other officers do the same ,” Officer Eric Fox wrote on Facebook about Tarrio. “I looked around and saw many who were heartbroken.”

Fellow officer Shawn Franklin wrote that he never would have expected his last time seeing Tarrio would be at the range.

”I am so hurt right now …Michael Tarrio every time we talk, you always motivate me on becoming a better officer and a better person. You were spectacular in so many ways,” Franklin wrote.

