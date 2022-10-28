Bandit, NYC’s New Community-Centered Running Brand, Takes on New York City Marathon

On November 6, New York City's usual symphony of honking cabs and commuters will be replaced with the thundering footsteps of more than 50,000 runners as they snake through five boroughs, and 3 million spectators cheering their heads off and deploying confetti cannons for the 2022 New York City Marathon. It's the largest of the six world major marathons , and t he days leading up to the race are nothing short of electric, with events buzzing throughout the city. This year is one for the books as Brooklyn-based challenger apparel upstart Bandit Running has announced an eventful weekend itinerary that aligns back to its ambitious mission to “Evolve the full experience of running.”

Bandit started in October 2020 in a basement apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with a single product: performance running socks . The brand caught fire in the NYC running community for its product quality, standout branding and, most importantly, community-first approach. All models, content creators, and product testers were early customers and friends of the brand.

Courtesy of Bandit Running

Two years later, Bandit has quickly expanded to offer full head-to-toe performance running gear. In September, it launched its debut racing kit for men and women including the men's AirWare Race Singlet —in black and white —made of a featherlight Italian fabric that feels like a luxurious second skin. Sorry to say it sold out in the first hour, so stay tuned for more racing drops.

Bandit Running Cold-Weather Run Tight—slick on the outside, cozy on the inside. Courtesy of Bandit Running

The brand’s latest capsule includes its debut SoftSpeed Cold-Weather Run Tights —in Empire (think merlot/burgundy) and Backhill (think taupe)—made with Bandit’s proprietary fabric that's slick and sweat-wicking on the outside with a brushed interior. Dual-side pockets are secure and deep enough for gels and a smartphone, ensuring a jostle-free fit.

Later in November, its winter 2022 drop will comprise more core run tight colorways, long-sleeve performance tees, and other staples to withstand bone-chilling winter runs.

Courtesy of Bandit Running

Local Startup Makes Strides on a Global Stage

Activating a weekend of programming for the local and global run community during an event as major as the New York City Marathon is a big bet for any new brand. But as Bandit founder Tim West explains, there was no other choice but to go big: “New York built the foundation of this brand. This is our home. We feel a distinct pride and responsibility to contribute to the energy of this special weekend.”

Bandit has teamed up with NY lifestyle surf brand Whalebone Magazine and new slice shop Fini Pizza for five days of runs, fireside chats with surprise guests, limited-edition apparel, and unique experiences. Here's Bandit's full schedule of events around marathon weekend:

Bandit's Full 2022 NYC Marathon Itinerary

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Bandit x Fini Pizza: A Night of 'Za

Location : Fini Pizza, 305 Bedford Ave (Williamsburg)

: Fini Pizza, 305 Bedford Ave (Williamsburg) Time : 7-9 p.m.

: 7-9 p.m. Details : Kick the weekend off at Fini Pizza, Brooklyn’s hottest new slice shop from the team who created pasta powerhouses Misi and Lillia. Music, giveaways, free pizza, collaborative product, and more await.

: Kick the weekend off at Fini Pizza, Brooklyn’s hottest new slice shop from the team who created pasta powerhouses Misi and Lillia. Music, giveaways, free pizza, collaborative product, and more await. Attendance : 225 and counting ( RSVP here )

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Bandit x Whalebone: Pop-Up, Limited-Edition Products, and Heat Pressing

Location : Bandit Pop-Up, 328 Bleecker Street (West Village)

: Bandit Pop-Up, 328 Bleecker Street (West Village) Dates : 11/4-11/7

: 11/4-11/7 Details : The pop-up will be open until Monday evening and will feature exclusive Bandit NYC 22” tees, sweats, and racing singlets, plus multi-pattern customization heat pressing and marathon cheer kits. There will also be a medal portrait experience following the race.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Bandit x Whalebone: Grand Opening Breakfast Run

Location : Bandit Pop-up, 328 Bleecker Street (West Village)

: Bandit Pop-up, 328 Bleecker Street (West Village) Time : 8:30-11 a.m.

: 8:30-11 a.m. Details : Celebrate the grand opening of the Bandit x Whalebone Marathon pop-up with four easy miles around the West Side of Manhattan followed by breakfast. Get first dibs on new products.

: Celebrate the grand opening of the Bandit x Whalebone Marathon pop-up with four easy miles around the West Side of Manhattan followed by breakfast. Get first dibs on new products. Attendance : 240 and co​​unting ( RSVP here )

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Bandit x Kyle Merber: Live Pod With Surprise Guest

Location : Bandit Pop-up, 328 Bleecker Street (West Village)

: Bandit Pop-up, 328 Bleecker Street (West Village) Time : 7-10:00 p.m.

: 7-10:00 p.m. Details : Former professional runner and Bandit athlete Kyle Merber will host a conversation with a special guest about the New York City Marathon, athletic excellence, and everything in between.

: Former professional runner and Bandit athlete Kyle Merber will host a conversation with a special guest about the New York City Marathon, athletic excellence, and everything in between. Attendance : Sold out

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Bandit x Hurdle: A Conversation with Emily Abbate

Location : Bandit Pop-up, 328 Bleecker Street (West Village)

: Bandit Pop-up, 328 Bleecker Street (West Village) Time : 1-3 p.m.

: 1-3 p.m. Details : Podcaster Emily Abbate will host a conversation with Bandit’s Chief Design Officer Ardith Singh about the running community, product design, and new collections on the way. Happy hour to follow.

: Podcaster Emily Abbate will host a conversation with Bandit’s Chief Design Officer Ardith Singh about the running community, product design, and new collections on the way. Happy hour to follow. Attendance : Sold out

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Bandit x Fini Pizza: NYC Marathon Cheer Zone

Location : Fini Pizza, 305 Bedford Ave (Mile 11)

: Fini Pizza, 305 Bedford Ave (Mile 11) Time : 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Details : If you're not running, you're cheering. Come for the confetti cannons and pizza, stay for the energy exploding down Bedford Ave.

: If you're not running, you're cheering. Come for the confetti cannons and pizza, stay for the energy exploding down Bedford Ave. Attendance : 100+ ( RSVP here )

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Official Unofficial NYC Marathon Afterparty

Location : The Standard Biergarten , 848 Washington Street, Meatpacking

: The Standard Biergarten , 848 Washington Street, Meatpacking Time : 6:00-11:59 p.m.

: 6:00-11:59 p.m. Details : Every great championship ends with a party. Hobble your weary legs over to The Standard Biergarten where Bandit will be throwing a massive post-race party with a DJ, open bar, and free food for all. Tickets are currently sold out, but more will become available next week.

: Every great championship ends with a party. Hobble your weary legs over to The Standard Biergarten where Bandit will be throwing a massive post-race party with a DJ, open bar, and free food for all. Tickets are currently sold out, but more will become available next week. Attendance : 900 ( RSVP here ).

MONDAY, November 7

Bandit Post-Race Portraits & Polaroids

Location : Bandit Pop-up, 328 Bleecker Street (West Village)

: Bandit Pop-up, 328 Bleecker Street (West Village) Time : 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Details : Pics or it didn’t happen. Bandit, known for its creative take on running photography, will have some portrait trickery up its sleeves.

: Pics or it didn’t happen. Bandit, known for its creative take on running photography, will have some portrait trickery up its sleeves. Attendance : 200+ ( RSVP here )

Look good, feel good, do good. Courtesy of Bandit Running

In addition to all of these events and experiences, Bandit is selling a $60 “ Impact Kit ,” in which 10% of sales (all profits) go directly to its charitable partner, Fast Feet NYC , to further the non-profit's mission to make running accessible to children of all abilities by way of adaptive running programs, nutrition courses, and social skills groups.