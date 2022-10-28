Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
NASDAQ
Got $1,500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond
While the ongoing stock market volatility has rocked nearly every sector lately, investors with a long-term buy-and-hold perspective can still find opportunities amid the storm. The reality is that the most momentous investor returns usually occur on a few days of the year. No one -- and I mean no...
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock
Ethan Allen (ETD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Awaits Key Fed FOMC Decision
It’s the last day of October 2022 — Happy Halloween! — and pre-market futures are giving back recent gains like doling out bite-sized pieces of candy this morning. The Dow is currently on its longest bull run since November 2020, even with the index -177 points at this hour. The Dow is also poised to deliver its best trading month since November 1976!
NASDAQ
2 Nasdaq Stocks Picking Themselves Off the Mat Monday
The stock market wasn't able to bring its positive momentum into the new week, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) found itself as the big loser on the day. As of 11 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down more than 1.5%, which was worse than the smaller losses most of its benchmark peers posted.
NASDAQ
Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft are part of Zacks Earnings Preview
Chicago, IL – October 31, 2022 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Amazon AMZN, Meta META, Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT. Making Sense of Big Tech Earnings After FANG Disappointments. The earnings bombshells from Amazon and Meta...
NASDAQ
Southern Company The (SO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Southern Co. (SO) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this power company have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks...
NASDAQ
As More Adopt Factor Investing, Consider This Adaptive ETF
An assessment of market factors that are experiencing strength can give investors a sign post on where they should allocate their capital, especially in uncertain times like now. That said, more investors are hopping on the factor investing train despite the current market headwinds. "Factor investing is getting new love...
NASDAQ
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Emerson Electric (EMR) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average
Emerson Electric (EMR) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, EMR broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend. The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends...
NASDAQ
Can Franklin (BEN) Retain Its Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings?
Franklin Resources Inc. BEN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. BEN’s results are anticipated to indicate year-over-year declines in earnings and revenues. In the last reported quarter, Franklin’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While lower expenses alleviated the bottom-line...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks can provide income and stability to an investor's portfolio. Better yet, those that are consistent dividend payers have a proven history of outperforming the S&P 500. With 2022's volatile market, many once-reliable dividend stocks have dropped significantly. The good news is that when a stock drops in price,...
NASDAQ
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
NASDAQ
Sysco's (SYY) Q1 Earnings Upcoming: Key Factors to Note
Sysco Corporation SYY is likely to register a top and bottom-line increase from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $18,634 million, suggesting a rise of 13.2% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
NASDAQ
MedTech Stocks Due to Report Earnings on Nov 1: MCK, CTLT & More
The third-quarter reporting cycle has just begun for the Medical sector (one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification). Quarterly performances have been discouraging so far. Per the latest trends, the Medical sector is one of the spaces witnessing negative estimate revisions among seven other sectors since mid-April.
NASDAQ
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Chico's FAS, TravelCenters of America and Covenant Logistics
Chicago, IL – October 31, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS, TravelCenters of America TA and Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG. 3 Top-Ranked Small Caps with Big Growth. Many investors enjoy parking cash in small-cap stocks (under $1 billion market-cap), and for...
Comments / 0