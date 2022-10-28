As I write this, U.S. stocks are trading slightly lower on the final trading day of the week as the Dow Jones industrial is on track to record one of its best performances in more than 40 years. The industrial average index is up a whopping 14.40% this month, and without a doubt, it has been leading the rally for the U.S. stock market. The question for traders is if we will see this momentum continue from here onwards.

6 HOURS AGO