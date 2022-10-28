Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock
Ethan Allen (ETD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for First Community (FCCO): Time to Buy?
First Community (FCCO) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this holding...
NASDAQ
Can Celestica (CLS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Celestica (CLS) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this electronics manufacturing...
NASDAQ
Can Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Capital Bancorp (CBNK) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
NASDAQ
Will Pinnacle West (PNW) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Pinnacle West (PNW), which belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This power company has...
NASDAQ
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
AMERISAFE (AMSF) Shares Jump 11.1% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
AMERISAFE, Inc.’s AMSF shares have jumped 11.1% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Oct 26. Its results were supported by higher premiums and net investment income. However, the positives were partially offset by an elevated expense level, lower fees, and other income. The market value of its bond portfolio took a hit in the quarter.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Believe Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Could Rally 43%: Here's is How to Trade
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) closed the last trading session at $8.27, gaining 8.8% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $11.83 indicates a 43.1% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Will Cost Inflation Mar Ingersoll Rand's (IR) Q3 Earnings?
Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward by a penny in the past 60 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 12.5%.
NASDAQ
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ardmore Shipping (ASC) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Will Mitek Systems (MITK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Mitek Systems (MITK), which belongs to the Zacks Computer - Optical Imaging industry. When looking at the last two reports, this mobile imaging software company has...
NASDAQ
The Dow is Set to Post its Best Monthly Performance in 40 Years; What's Next?
As I write this, U.S. stocks are trading slightly lower on the final trading day of the week as the Dow Jones industrial is on track to record one of its best performances in more than 40 years. The industrial average index is up a whopping 14.40% this month, and without a doubt, it has been leading the rally for the U.S. stock market. The question for traders is if we will see this momentum continue from here onwards.
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Consolidated Edison (ED) in Q3 Earnings?
Consolidated Edison Inc. ED is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.34%. However, Consolidated Edison came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.65%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely...
NASDAQ
Will Scotts (SMG) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG), which belongs to the Zacks Fertilizers industry. When looking at the last two reports, this lawn and garden products company has recorded a...
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Comments / 0