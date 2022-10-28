12-year-old dies after he’s shot in the head, SC cops say. Teen brother charged

A 12-year-old boy died after his older brother shot him in the head, news outlets reported, citing a South Carolina sheriff.

Now, the child’s brother is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge, according to WMBF and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Deputies responded to Hector Road in the Effingham community, where a 12-year-old had been shot, officials wrote in a news release.

The child was taken to a hospital and later died, the sheriff’s office wrote.

Sheriff TJ Joye said the 17-year-old reported that he accidentally shot his younger brother . The bullet hit the boy in the head , according to WPDE and WBTW.

The 17-year-old is accused of acting “with reckless disregard for the safety of others when he shot the victim.”

The teen is charged with “i nvoluntary manslaughter, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime,” deputies wrote. He was arrested and taken to the Florence County jail, roughly 65 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Oct. 28.

