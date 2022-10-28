ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Topgolf will open in Wichita earlier than expected

Wichita's wait for Topgolf isn't long now. Initially anticipated to open in March, a Topgolf representative says the Wichita location at the southeast corner of 29th Street and Greenwich Road will now open before the end of this year. "We are thrilled to be nearing completion and excited to hit...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper

One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
WICHITA, KS
NewsCow

Fluid Kinetics Plans To Make Move Out Of Winfield In 2023

IMI Fluid Kinetics, a mainstay in the Winfield Industrial Park for over 20 years, has plans to move its local operations out of state in 2023. In response to an inquiry from NewsCow Monday morning, a company official said a media statement on the plans would be released soon. A...
WINFIELD, KS
wichitabyeb.com

West side Jersey Mike’s Subs will officially open this week

The third Jersey Mike’s Subs in the Wichita area is finally opening this Wednesday, November 2. Located at 2616 N. Maize Road, the sub chain was supposed to open, but construction delays occurred, causing the opening to be pushed a week. Signs are now up, a hiring event has...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

‘Monster Mash’ event moves from Towne West Square to downtown Wichita outdoor space

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Halloween party and drag show, scheduled for this weekend at Towne West Square, will now take place at a park in downtown Wichita. Monster Mash is now set for 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place Friday, Oct. 28. It comes after a series of claims that the State of Kansas was sponsoring, or funding, the event and other drag shows in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

The Beaumont Hotel is nothing new to the tight knit community. Built in 1879 for railroaders, the hotel had 10 rooms and only one shower and one bathroom. It wasn’t until 2001 that the hotel underwent a renovation and the new owners added full private bathrooms to each room in the building. So what’s new with the Beaumont Hotel?
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
tsnews.com

Customer service at heart of new liquor store

GODDARD – “In today’s world, customer service is not common, especially now in the days of Amazon.”. Those are the thoughts of Jeff Grantham, owner of the new Goddard Central Wine & Spirits. The liquor store, with about 8,500 square feet of retail space, is in the former Dollar Tree space on the northeast corner of Kellogg Drive at 199th Street West.
GODDARD, KS
thefabricator.com

Pinnacle Aerospace to build manufacturing plant in Kansas

Pinnacle Aerospace has announced plans to build a $15 million facility in Wellington, Kan., for manufacturing and assembling complex metal components for commercial and military aircraft and the space industry. The plant is expected to create 155 jobs in its first five years.
WELLINGTON, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
WICHITA, KS

