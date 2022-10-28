Read full article on original website
Food shopping program for older Wichita residents needs $50,000 or it will have to close
The Senior Services program has been around for more than 40 years.
KAKE TV
Topgolf will open in Wichita earlier than expected
Wichita's wait for Topgolf isn't long now. Initially anticipated to open in March, a Topgolf representative says the Wichita location at the southeast corner of 29th Street and Greenwich Road will now open before the end of this year. "We are thrilled to be nearing completion and excited to hit...
Wichita game store to celebrate grand reopening
A longtime game store is almost doubling its size with a move within the same center where it has been at Kellogg and Rock Road.
Wichita doughnut shop owners find perfect pair to take business over: 2 former employees
The owners announced plans earlier this year to find buyers for the longtime business and retire.
KAKE TV
QuikTrip implements ‘augmented store hours’ for multiple stores location in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - QuikTrip has adjusted the hours at “a number” of its Wichita locations to address retail crime. KAKE News noticed a number of locations are closed periodically at night over the weekends. QuikTrip stores are usually open 24/7. “If this is one of the options...
Cosmosphere virtually auctioning off space memorabilia and collectibles autographed by astronauts
The Cosmosphere is hosting a virtual auction that will include space memorabilia and collectibles autographed by astronauts.
You could win a Christmas tree and presents at the 8th Annual Fez-tival of Trees
You could win a Christmas tree, presents and more at the 8th Annual Fez-tival of Trees.
Fire at recycling center north of Wichita is contained but far from out, chief says
Over a million gallons of water have been used, Sedgwick County Fire Chief Douglas Williams said.
East-side Wichita spa to open a second site on the west side
An east-side spa that expanded a year ago with a new site at Uptown Landing is expanding again with a west-side site.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper
One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
NewsCow
Fluid Kinetics Plans To Make Move Out Of Winfield In 2023
IMI Fluid Kinetics, a mainstay in the Winfield Industrial Park for over 20 years, has plans to move its local operations out of state in 2023. In response to an inquiry from NewsCow Monday morning, a company official said a media statement on the plans would be released soon. A...
wichitabyeb.com
West side Jersey Mike’s Subs will officially open this week
The third Jersey Mike’s Subs in the Wichita area is finally opening this Wednesday, November 2. Located at 2616 N. Maize Road, the sub chain was supposed to open, but construction delays occurred, causing the opening to be pushed a week. Signs are now up, a hiring event has...
KAKE TV
‘Monster Mash’ event moves from Towne West Square to downtown Wichita outdoor space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Halloween party and drag show, scheduled for this weekend at Towne West Square, will now take place at a park in downtown Wichita. Monster Mash is now set for 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place Friday, Oct. 28. It comes after a series of claims that the State of Kansas was sponsoring, or funding, the event and other drag shows in Wichita.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
The Beaumont Hotel is nothing new to the tight knit community. Built in 1879 for railroaders, the hotel had 10 rooms and only one shower and one bathroom. It wasn’t until 2001 that the hotel underwent a renovation and the new owners added full private bathrooms to each room in the building. So what’s new with the Beaumont Hotel?
tsnews.com
Customer service at heart of new liquor store
GODDARD – “In today’s world, customer service is not common, especially now in the days of Amazon.”. Those are the thoughts of Jeff Grantham, owner of the new Goddard Central Wine & Spirits. The liquor store, with about 8,500 square feet of retail space, is in the former Dollar Tree space on the northeast corner of Kellogg Drive at 199th Street West.
KWCH.com
Investigators to review surveillance video, entry logs in search of Park City fire cause
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Fire District 1 continues to monitor the Evergreen Pallet Recycling facility in Park City. Chief Doug Williams held a briefing on Tuesday to share the status of the fire and a timeline update. Williams said as of Tuesday, there have been no issues with...
thefabricator.com
Pinnacle Aerospace to build manufacturing plant in Kansas
Pinnacle Aerospace has announced plans to build a $15 million facility in Wellington, Kan., for manufacturing and assembling complex metal components for commercial and military aircraft and the space industry. The plant is expected to create 155 jobs in its first five years.
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
KWCH.com
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sept. 8 sale of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita comes with new owners and renovations plans calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere else to live. In a statement the new owners, Sage...
adastraradio.com
Harvey County Purchases Building in Newton Currently Housing Health Department
NEWTON, Kan. – The Harvey County Commission unanimously approved the purchase of a three-story building at 215 S. Pine St. in Newton at its Nov. 1 meeting. The second floor of the property is the current home of the Harvey County Health Department. The County will pay $430,000 for...
