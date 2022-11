My mother died on Sept. 29. I don’t know how to grieve. I cried when she took her last breath. I cried a couple of days later when I eulogized Arlene Malkin from the pulpit of a Long Island funeral home in front of about 75 friends and family members. The crying actually began about six months before, when my mother was put in hospice care. She wasn’t admitted to a facility but taken care of at home. In her own bed. There was nothing more to be done. There would be no more doctor visits or trips to emergency rooms. The...

