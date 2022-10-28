BILLINGS, Mont. - The holiday season is on its way and the Billings Police Crime Prevention Center is helping keep your packages from porch pirates. Starting Nov. 1, the center will be able to receive packages for the holidays. You can send purchases to:. [Your Name]. 2910 3rd Ave. N.
No. 4 Carroll evens record with home-opening victory over MSU Billings; Carroll men fall to Boise State in exhibition. “We started moving the ball, getting ball reversals, getting everybody involved. We played with a lot more tempo [in the second half].” — Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers.
Comments / 0