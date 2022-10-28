ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KEYT

Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a Mississippi jail to improve conditions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. Reeves placed the jail into receivership in July after citing poor conditions for prisoners. France will have 120 days from the date of his appointment to develop a draft plan reforming the jail’s conditions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KEYT

U. of Florida trustees approve Sen. Sasse as next president

Sen. Ben Sasse been chosen by the University of Florida Board of Trustees to be the school’s next president. Despite student opposition and a faculty no-confidence vote, the Republican from Nebraska was recommended for the top post Tuesday by a unanimous vote of the trustees. Sasse is a historian by training with a doctorate from Yale. At a four-hour meeting on campus Tuesday, the opponent of same-sex marriage said he’ll leave partisanship behind and take a “pledge of political celibacy” if approved by the Board of Governors on Nov. 10 to become the school’s 13th president.
GAINESVILLE, FL
KEYT

How to navigate intimidation and other obstacles to voting

In Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, legal clashes have broken out over whether to count absentee ballots with missing information. In Georgia, conservative activists have continued to pursue mass voter challenges in a last-ditch effort to purge people from the registration rolls. And in Arizona, some voters have complained of feeling intimidated...
ARIZONA STATE

