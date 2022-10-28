Read full article on original website
Netanyahu on brink of comeback as Israeli exit polls point to narrow majority for ex-PM
Former Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu was on the verge of making a triumphant return to office in Israel, as initial exit polls suggested he may have scraped a narrow majority in the country’s fifth national election in less than four years. If exit polls are correct — a big...
Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the true victory belongs to Israel’s far right
Benjamin Netanyahu’s rightwing coalition appears headed to victory in Israel’s parliamentary elections. Against the backdrop of his ongoing bribery and corruption trial, the win may provide him with a badly needly get out of jail card. But he is not the election’s biggest winner. That honour goes to Israel’s Religious Zionism party.
EXPLAINER: Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup
The foreign fans descending on Doha for the 2022 World Cup will find a country where women work, hold public office and cruise in their supercars along the city’s palm-lined corniche. They’ve been driving for decades, unlike in Saudi Arabia, where women gained the right just a few years ago.
Russia changes course, rejoins key Ukraine grain export deal
Russia said Wednesday it was rejoining the agreement that guarantees safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine, a move that may help ease concerns about global food supplies that were raised when Moscow suspended its participation in the pact last week. The decision to reverse course and...
North Korea fires at least 23 missiles, including first to land close to South’s territorial waters
North and South Korea fired missiles into waters off each other’s coasts for the first time on Wednesday as Seoul retaliated to Pyongyang’s latest barrage of weapons tests, further escalating tensions in the region. North Korea fired as many as 23 missiles to the east and west of...
US women’s gymnastics team wins historic gold medal at world championships in Liverpool
The US women’s gymnastics team has claimed a record-breaking sixth world championships gold medal in a row — even without Simone Biles. The team was competing for the first time without the four-time Olympic gold medalist in over a decade, but blew away the competition in the English city of Liverpool with a final score of 166.564.
Sabotage of military helicopters deep inside Russia purportedly shown on video
Video has emerged purporting to show a man preparing and planting explosives on a Russian military helicopter at an airbase deep inside Russia. Subsequent satellite imagery shows several damaged helicopters at the base in Pskov region in northern Russia. The base is about 35 kilometers from the border with Latvia, but nearly 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine.
Prominent US academics urge Biden to do more to help anti-government protesters in Iran
More than 2,000 academics from universities across the United States have written to President Joe Biden urging him to do more to support the anti-government protesters in Iran, many of whom are coming out of Iranian universities and schools as young Iranians take to the streets and face off against the country’s brutal security services.
Judge declines to drop charges against Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack after hinting he would
After hinting some charges may be dropped in the foreign lobbying trial of longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack, a federal judge on Tuesday is allowing the charges to stand and the case may soon go to the jury. US District Judge Brian Cogan indicated in court on Monday that...
Death toll from migrant boat sinking in Greece rises to 20
ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Rescue crews searching for dozens of migrants missing from the sinking of a sailing boat in rough weather off an island near Athens were recovering mostly bodies on Wednesday, with only one more survivor — the 12th so far — plucked from the sea.
