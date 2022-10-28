ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EXPLAINER: Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup

The foreign fans descending on Doha for the 2022 World Cup will find a country where women work, hold public office and cruise in their supercars along the city’s palm-lined corniche. They’ve been driving for decades, unlike in Saudi Arabia, where women gained the right just a few years ago.
Russia changes course, rejoins key Ukraine grain export deal

Russia said Wednesday it was rejoining the agreement that guarantees safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine, a move that may help ease concerns about global food supplies that were raised when Moscow suspended its participation in the pact last week. The decision to reverse course and...
US women’s gymnastics team wins historic gold medal at world championships in Liverpool

The US women’s gymnastics team has claimed a record-breaking sixth world championships gold medal in a row — even without Simone Biles. The team was competing for the first time without the four-time Olympic gold medalist in over a decade, but blew away the competition in the English city of Liverpool with a final score of 166.564.
Sabotage of military helicopters deep inside Russia purportedly shown on video

Video has emerged purporting to show a man preparing and planting explosives on a Russian military helicopter at an airbase deep inside Russia. Subsequent satellite imagery shows several damaged helicopters at the base in Pskov region in northern Russia. The base is about 35 kilometers from the border with Latvia, but nearly 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine.
Prominent US academics urge Biden to do more to help anti-government protesters in Iran

More than 2,000 academics from universities across the United States have written to President Joe Biden urging him to do more to support the anti-government protesters in Iran, many of whom are coming out of Iranian universities and schools as young Iranians take to the streets and face off against the country’s brutal security services.

