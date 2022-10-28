8-year-old boy plans to hang a banner on El Capitan that says ‘I love you, Mom’ as he aims to reach the top Friday

Read full article on original website
Related
22 People Share Why They've Decided To Never Get Married
"I was married for just shy of a decade. I'll never do it again."
Shakira left some angry parents behind after reportedly skipping the line at a Halloween attraction with her kids
Would you get mad if Shakira cut you in line? The Colombian singer has reportedly skipped a 90-minute-long line for a Halloween attraction with her kids, leaving angry parents waiting for their turn behind. Spanish media, including 20 Minutos, claimed the 45-year-old “Monotonia” singer walked straight to the front...
Gillie Da King Blasts Social Media, Blogs After Footage Of Takeoff’s Death Goes Viral
Gillie Da King — formerly known as Gillie Da Kid — has voiced his discontentment over rapper Takeoff’s death going viral, with footage of the deadly shooting being shared by various social media personalities and users. The Philadelphia native hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday (Nov. 1), hours after the Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston, to air his grievances.More from VIBE.comJeezy Buys Himself Property Every Year For His BirthdayGillie Da King Crowns Lil Durk "The New Jay-Z"Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby Number 2 “Why every time something happen to a rapper or an athlete or an entertainer...
KTVZ
Taylor Swift announces ‘The Eras Tour’
Fresh on the heels of breaking chart records, Taylor Swift has announced a new tour. The US leg of “The Eras Tour” kicks off in the spring. “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift wrote on social media with the announcement. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”
Video reveals boy dressed as Spider-Man donating candy to empty bowl on Halloween
A young New Jersey trick-or-treater dressed as Spiderman went viral after a doorbell camera caught him filling an empty candy bowl with his own candy.
Comments / 0