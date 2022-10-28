ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Chelsea Clinton vows to 'do everything' to keep Trump out of White House

By Julia Johnson, Trending News Editor
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Comments / 481

Bonnie C. Hovey
2d ago

you are so like your mother, this is calling the kettle black after all her dirty dealings and letting 3 soldiers die, how soon she forgot that, didn't we.

Reply(16)
379
Sammy
2d ago

Maybe instead they should ask themselves why he has a chance to win? Is it because they are so terribly horrible at running the country? Because I think if they actually were doing a good job they would not be worried about Trump.

Reply(24)
270
Nicki Collins
2d ago

Lol..Will someone tell this moron there's nothing she can do to keep him out..the only thing she can do is vote against him..and I will vote for him..

Reply(1)
176
