Louisiana services set for rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis
FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — The family of legendary rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has announced details of memorial services planned this weekend for his birthplace, Ferriday
Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed
Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
Louisiana legend Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at the age of 87
A Louisiana legend has passed away. Ferriday native Jerry Lee Lewis died today at the age of 87 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis. Baton Rouge Attorney Jim Brown knew Lewis from his days in Ferriday and says the piano player who called himself Killer had audiences dancing when he came on the scene in the 1950s.
Around the Felicianas for Nov. 2, 2022
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A Harvest Festival and Art Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 12 on Charter Street, Jackson. Food, art, music and face painting will be available. Booth fee is $25. Contact Ginger at (225) 933-4911 or...
Great Balls of Fire! Take a tour of Jerry Lee Lewis’s unique family home
This story is reprinted from the January/February 2010 edition of Natchez the Magazine. Frankie Jean Lewis Terrell, Jerry Lee Lewis’s sister died in 2016. Using her own math, Frankie Jean Lewis Terrell has given 39,312 tours of her family home in Ferriday, and it is likely no two tours were ever quite the same.
Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Alive in Memphis
Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported. We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the...
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Nov. 2, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Two generations of Memphis family compete on Family Feud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family competed in one of Friday afternoon’s Family Feud episodes marking the second generation to compete on the show. The group of cousins won the episode but did not take home the $20,000 prize. Nearly 40 years ago, their aunts also played on the show.
East Feliciana High homecoming court presented at coronation
Graduates of East High, West High, Clinton High, Jackson High and East Feliciana High were invited to remember "There's no place like home" and "Follow the yellow brick road to Tigerland" for East Feliciana High School's 2022 homecoming week festivities. Coronation was Oct. 20 at the East Feliciana High School...
Arraignment set for Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors will have his first court appearance next month. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, is scheduled for...
Explorer finds rare Civil War relics on banks of drought-stricken Mississippi River
A Memphis, , history lover and relics collector made a fascinating discovery along the banks of a drought-stricken Mississippi River. With river levels at record lows, Riley Bryant said the artifacts — a Civil War-era Union army cartridge box plate and bullets — were just sitting there among the rocks under the I-55 bridge waiting to be picked up.
Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided. On a holiday known for its jarring imagery, it’s this sight of a skeleton that stopped a woman in her tracks. “I have never seen […]
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria. The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
Woman found dead in Southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:20 PM, Memphis Police went to a scene on East Shelby Drive, near Ross Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a woman was struck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. This is...
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
