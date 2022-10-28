The 2022 World Series is underway, and Game 1 between the Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies is going down Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Both teams clinched their respective pennant on Sunday and enter fresh. The Astros are the No. 1 seed on the American League side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the league crown. Houston is a flawless 7-0 to start the postseason and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees in The Bronx.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO