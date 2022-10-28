Read full article on original website
Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Houston Astros in MLB at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
World Series: 1-all, Phils, Phanatic see Astros on Halloween
No telling how well Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard will do in Game 3 of the World Series. Or whether Astros dynamo Jose Altuve will deliver another three hits. But there will be one sure thing at Citizens Bank Park on Monday when the World Series resumes with the teams tied at 1-all: The Phillie Phanatic will put on quite a show on Halloween night.
2022 World Series: Astros sent off Sunday after winning Game 2 of World Series 5-2
Fans showed up to send 'Stros off to Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park's Diamond Lot South.
World Series send-off: Houston Astros headed to Philadelphia for Games 3-5
HOUSTON – Ahead of World Series Game 3 on Monday, the Houston Astros have packed up their gear and headed to Philadelphia to face the Phillies at their homestand. According to the Astros in a Tweet, fans were invited to send off the Astros as they head to the airport on Sunday.
Astros Third Base Coach Pettis Returns for World Series
Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis returned to his duties after missing the ALCS with an illness.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
World Series: Full schedule, broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as the Phillies face the Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. World Series schedule. (All times ET)
World Series 2022: Umpire Pat Hoberg called a 'perfect game' behind the plate in Game 2
Major League Baseball umpires have a huge responsibility to get every call correct during the World Series. And with the advancement of replays and challenges in MLB, umpires are under more fire than ever when they make a bad call. For home plate umpire Pat Hoberg, he was able to...
Astros fan uses beat of Jay-Z and Alicia Keys hit 'Empire State of Mind' to celebrate ALCS sweep
"I want to do my part to make this as memorable as a playoff run as possible," artist Mark Drew said.
Tucker's 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, Tucker's first two Series home runs weren't quite...
2022 World Series schedule: Astros-Phillies game times, dates, odds, TV channel, live stream
The 2022 World Series is underway, and Game 1 between the Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies is going down Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Both teams clinched their respective pennant on Sunday and enter fresh. The Astros are the No. 1 seed on the American League side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the league crown. Houston is a flawless 7-0 to start the postseason and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees in The Bronx.
Watch: Tucker Does it Again, Bashes Second Homer of Game 1
Kyle Tucker does it again! The Houston Astros outfielder launches a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.
