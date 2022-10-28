ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
The Associated Press

World Series: 1-all, Phils, Phanatic see Astros on Halloween

No telling how well Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard will do in Game 3 of the World Series. Or whether Astros dynamo Jose Altuve will deliver another three hits. But there will be one sure thing at Citizens Bank Park on Monday when the World Series resumes with the teams tied at 1-all: The Phillie Phanatic will put on quite a show on Halloween night.
CBS News

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
FOX Sports

Tucker's 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, Tucker's first two Series home runs weren't quite...
CBS Sports

2022 World Series schedule: Astros-Phillies game times, dates, odds, TV channel, live stream

The 2022 World Series is underway, and Game 1 between the Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies is going down Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Both teams clinched their respective pennant on Sunday and enter fresh. The Astros are the No. 1 seed on the American League side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the league crown. Houston is a flawless 7-0 to start the postseason and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees in The Bronx.
