Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands are "turning black" as leaked Kremlin docs show the Tyrant IS 'suffering from Parkinson's and cancer". The Russian tyrant's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his well-being is "sharply deteriorating". In emails now seen by The Sun Online, a Russian intelligence...
Russia strips exiled climate striker, family of citizenship
LONDON (AP) — An exiled climate and antiwar activist says a Moscow court has stripped him of his Russian citizenship. A lawyer says the court also revoked the citizenship of activist Arshak Makichyan’s two brothers and father on Monday. Makichyan is an ally of Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and made headlines in 2019 with a string of solo protests on Moscow’s Pushkin Square. He and his wife left Russia for Germany four weeks into Russia’s war in Ukraine amid the Kremlin’s brutal dispersal of antiwar protests. Makichyan has repeatedly spoken out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the meantime, several Russian businessmen have renounced their citizenship voluntarily.
Ex-communist rebel leader pledges stable government in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s governing alliance is pledging to create a stable government that will be able to complete a full five-year term in the Himalayan nation that has had 13 different governments in the past 16 years. The alliance of four political parties is contesting Nov. 20 parliamentary elections together in hopes of retaining power. Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the leader of a Maoist party that is a key member of the alliance, said in an interview that they are committed to keeping their partnership intact. Frequent changes in government and squabbles among parties have been blamed for delays in writing the constitution and slow economic development. No government since the abolition of the centuries-old monarchy in 2008 has completed a full term.
Colombia’s President promises to deepen ties with Venezuela
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela have met and say they will improve trade and security cooperation, as both countries seek to normalize relations following the election of Colombia’s first leftist leader. After the meeting in Venezuela’s presidential palace, Colombian president Gustavo Petro said that it was “suicidal” for the governments of Venezuela and Colombia to have become estranged from each other recently, and added that the border between both countries had been forgotten and “turned over” to criminal mafias. Colombia’s president said both countries would now look for ways to share intelligence on drug trafficking groups.
‘If you can’t say it, write it’: French kids reveal abuse
PARIS (AP) — A new campaign in France allows young children to flag abusive attacks by simply dropping letters in easily accessible mailboxes across the country, for experts to assess. And the results have led to several police investigations, while giving a rare and shocking snapshot of the scale of child abuse in France. Started by a police officer who was himself sexually abused as a boy and founded a child protection group called Les Papillons (“Butterflies”), the two-year-old program runs under the motto: “If you can’t say it, write it.” The group says about 7% of responses denounced sexual abuse, which in 30% of the cases was committed within the family circle.
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar appeals for poll victory
KLANG, Malaysia (AP) — Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has appealed to voters for another surprise victory when Malaysia goes to the polls later this month. Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, won a stunning victory in 2018 and aims to repeat its success on Nov. 19. It lost power in early 2020 due to defections that brought back to power the coalition led by the United Malays National Organization. Anwar says his alliance is more united now after being purged of members who were not committed to its reform agenda. It faces challenges not only from UMNO but also from a rising number of Malay parties. An addition of some 6 million new voters, including many young people, also add to the uncertainty.
Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes Tuesday in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appeared set to retain a majority by just one seat.
Nobel winners call attention to Egypt political prisoners
LONDON (AP) — A group of winners of the Nobel Prize for Literature have urged world leaders to raise human rights issues as they visit Egypt for the COP27 climate change conference. In a letter sent to various heads of state, the group of 15 Nobel Laureates asked the visiting diplomats and politicians to raise the case of political prisoners in Egypt, especially that of prominent imprisoned activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah. The activist’s family says he plans to escalate his hunger strike to include no water on the conference’s first day. The 40-year-old Abdel-Fattah spent most of the past decade behind bars and his detention has become a symbol of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule since the country’s 2011 popular uprising.
Tension brews anew between Kosovo, Serbia over car plates
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia says it has placed troops on the border with Kosovo on a heightened state of alert after a dispute over car license plates threatened to further escalate tensions between the two Balkan foes. Earlier Tuesday, Kosovo authorities warned members of the ethnic Serbian minority living in the former Serbian province to replace their vehicle registration plates with Kosovo ones, despite calls from the U.S. and the European Union to postpone the move. The EU has urged both countries to normalize ties if they want to join the 27-nation bloc. Brussels and Washington have stepped up mediation efforts, fearing uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and Serbia’s close ties with Russia could aggravate matters.
Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prince who was attending graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Saudi court papers obtained by The Associated Press reveal the previously unreported case of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud. He was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. The case follows a 16-year prison sentence given a 72-year-old dual Saudi and American citizen for tweets he posted from his home in Florida. The Saudi Embassy calls allegations that it stalks Saudis on U.S. soil “preposterous.” But Khalid al Jabri, a Saudi living in the U.S., calls it “a repression machine.”
Cambodia to send deminers to help train Ukrainians
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has agreed to send deminers to help train Ukrainians in clearing land mines planted by Russian forces during their invasion. Cambodia’s foreign ministry says Hun Sen made the commitment to send trainers, in collaboration with Japan, during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Cambodia became one of the world’s most heavily mined countries during almost three decades of war that ended in 1998. Since then, a large number of mines and other unexploded ordnance have been removed and destroyed and Cambodian deminers have become among the world’s most experienced. Several thousand have been sent in the last decade under United Nations auspices to work in Africa and the Middle East.
China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A news report says the United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory. Tindal is south of the coastal city of Darwin, where thousands of U.S. Marines Corps troops have spent about half of each year since 2012. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not directly respond when asked at a news conference on Monday if the United States is preparing to deploy bombers in Australia.
Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal, but future in flux
LONDON (AP) — Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger. But the United Nations said vessels would not move Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments.
