Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
Slate

Why Growing Parts of the Christian Right Are Convinced It’s the Apocalypse

If you peruse the list of recent releases in Christian publishing, you’ll get the sense that “the end times” are upon us. This summer saw the release of survival guides, books about current events, and prayer manuals all oriented around a rapture, a second coming of Christ, or an otherwise cataclysmic event at the hands of God. (Subtitles included 12 Megaclues That Jesus’ Return Is Nearer Than Ever; An End Times Guide to Survival; Do Current Events Point to the Antichrist and His Worldwide Empire?; and Prayer Strategies That Unlock the End-Time Armory of God.)
Tyler Mc.

Aymaran Traditional, VPS, and Anarchist Policing in FEJUVE

I have previously written about FEJUVE: a mutualist anarchist society that allows people to live in a community without a monopoly on violence & have a direct say in their community while still enjoying the luxury of owning local businesses & property they occupy/use. I also talked about the problem with policing under statism: that police are given certain powers that can put them and their friends/immediate family above the law without offering any greater protection for their community. Now, people are probably wondering how police would operate in a society without a strong vertical hierarchy or monopoly on violence. To explain any of this, we first need to look at the Aymara: a native group that exists in Bolivia.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Americans Don’t go to Church Anymore.

Empty Church(Shutterstock) A Pew Research Center report earlier this year found that 29% of U.S. adults say they have no religious affiliation. 32% of those polled by the Pew Research from May 29 to Aug. 25 said they seldom or never pray. According to a study published in November that was led by the Hartford Institute for Religion Research, in-person church attendance has dropped by 12% in the last year and a half, continuing the sharp decline from Covid.
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: History Reveals How Ridiculous Climate Change Hysteria Is

For several decades, we’ve been harangued by left-wing harbingers of doom, screeching at 140 decibels that global warming — i.e., the gradual heating of Earth’s surface, oceans, and atmosphere — is caused by human activity, primarily the burning of fossil fuels that pump carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. They lecture us about the long-term rise of the planet’s temperature, caused by our shameful carbon footprints, which we selfishly use to drive our cars, air-condition our homes, and generally enjoy comfortable lives. “How dare you?” They want us to believe that the planet Earth, one of millions of planets in millions of galaxies, spinning around the Sun at a thousand miles an hour, is going to be destroyed if those darned cows don’t stop their terrible habit of emitting malodorous flatulence while enjoying a vegan diet.
crimereads.com

Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself: On The Origins of the Devil

For as long as humans have been able to tell one another stories, there have been tales of malevolent and chaotic spirits. The world was full of distressing events that people could not understand—whether it was famine by blights or deaths from mysterious internal causes. To explain life’s most fearful elements, cultures worldwide developed the idea of superhuman beings that sometimes preyed on humanity and engineered misfortunes. As a means of countering these malicious forces, many invoked protection from benevolent gods through prayers and rituals. Such early spiritual traditions also helped uphold the social order: whenever there was conflict, those in power could put the blame on demons.
newbooksnetwork.com

Religion and Race in American History

If an eighteenth-century parson told you that the difference between "civilization and heathenism is sky-high and star-far," the words would hardly come as a shock. But that statement was written by an American missionary in 1971. In a sweeping historical narrative, Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the heathen has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses--discourses, specifically, of race.
Collider

'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment

For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
Atlas Obscura

The Long, Extremely Witchy History of Telling the Future With Eggs

Shortly before his death in 1700, John Hale, a Puritan reverend from Beverly, Massachusetts, decided to document a dark historical moment. His posthumously published work, A Modest Inquiry Into the Nature of Witchcraft, is one of the few written records from someone present at the Salem Witch Trials. Whether or...
