Who benefitted from the leak? Abortion outrage has become the left's one and only platform to run on. The early release saved the leftist media from having to report on their disastrous economic news. They also used it to encourage assassination attempts on the conservative justices with their lunatic fringe which nearly succeeded.
It's a terrible thing regardless of whoever did it!! But there would be no advantage for a conservative to do it.
This guy is a liberal hack trying to deflect so let’s think it through logically there’s only 40 to 50 people that have access to that ruling in the identity of that person is undoubtedly known by this point to the investigators if it were a conservative that name would’ve been immediately released so they could be pillared in an effort to drive them from the court or even a sham impeachment and the same would apply to any of the conservative justices law clerks. This leaves three liberals and Breyer can be eliminated because he would not want the taint of this ruining his reputation after so many years of serving on the court likewise it was not a liberal law clerk because their name could be released just giving plausible deniability to the liberal justices and that persons future would be made in this city as well as very likely receiving several million dollars through a go fund me page for their “bravery”. This leaves only Kagan and Sotamayor as the leaker
