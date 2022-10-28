And there it is again. Our mayor's obsession with graffiti. It appears in the third paragraph of an article that concerns Sound Transit's acquisition of downtown's 1.3-mile tunnel from King County Metro. Right after Mike Lindblom reports that this transfer of ownership will enable Sound Transit "to fix the four worn-out stations for light-rail customers," our mayor steps in. He wants more security, more light, and no graffiti. Those who use the tunnel, such as myself, just want the damn escalators to work and more signs that direct the lost to exits and entrances and maybe even help desks. We also really need real-time train information. Improving these aspects of the three three-decade-old stations in the tunnel would certainly increase ridership.

