Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
touropia.com
15 Free Things to do in Seattle
Known as the Emerald City, Seattle presents ample culture alongside more of the Northwest’s eye-catching nature. It’s a city that is full of history, of underground passageways, the stories of fishmongers, along with urban planning that has unveiled a number of public parks and art. Importantly, some of the best things to do in Seattle are free.
treksplorer.com
Capitol Hill, Seattle: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Overflowing with nightlife and entertainment venues, Capitol Hill is one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Seattle. Especially if you love the buzz and bright lights of the city, this area to the northeast of downtown is sure to be a hit. Previously known as “Broadway Hill,” Capitol Hill is...
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
southseattleemerald.com
South End Spots to Check Out for Seattle Restaurant Week
Seattle Restaurant Week (SRW) is the city’s largest biannual dining promotion celebrating our local restaurant industry and diverse culinary communities. Taking place in the spring and fall, SRW typically features over 200 restaurants, pop-ups, food trucks, caterers, and other small food vendors, all with special curated menus, often at varying price points (from $20 all the way up to $65). Menus feature some of their most popular dishes or some best-kept secrets.
secretseattle.co
The New Seattle Waterfront Brewery Here Today Finally Opened
Be sure to check out this new Seattle waterfront brewery this fall. The only thing Seattleites love more than a good brewery is a waterfront brewery. Here Today Brewery & Kitchen, located just a three-minute walk from Olympic Sculpture Park on the Seattle waterfront, is sure to be a hit with locals and tourists alike. The brewery patio boasts views of the sculpture park as well as Puget Sound, and the interior has a playful vaporwave-inspired aeshetic.
secretseattle.co
17 Seattle Rules You Must Know To Survive In The Emerald City
Every city has its own secret rules—and Seattle is no exception!. We asked Seattleites themselves to share the rules that they personally follow to survive—and even thrive—in the Emerald City. Whether you just moved to Seattle, are just visiting and don’t want to stick out as a tourist, or have lived here for a while and haven’t fully assimilated yet, you may find this list helpful.
The Portland Mercury
The Future of Coffee Looks Psychedelic 🍄 ☕️
[The following was originally published in our sister publication, The Stranger, in Seattle.—eds]. On a recent cold and wet weekday morning, I decided to do my day's writing on the sheltered patio of a local cafe. Tea in hand, I opened my laptop and settled into work. But instead of writing, my mind began to pleasantly wander. I thoughtfully considered the crisp chill of the air, pondered the mossy smell from the much-needed rain, and studied the people out on the patio with me. I stared into the gray sky and felt something I don’t often feel in the middle of a weekday—a sense of deep gratitude.
seattlerefined.com
Tat's Deli slings legit East Coast cheesesteaks in Seattle
On the East Coast (and yes, plenty of other parts of the country too), delis are often institutions, part of the very fabric of a city. "There's Jewish delis, there's standard East Coast cheesesteak shops, there's mom-and-pop sub shops, or hoagie shops they call them there. So, there's tons of different deli experiences there," explained Brian Tatman, a native of the Philadelphia-area and owner of Tat's Delicatessen.
idesignarch.com
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Soaking rain Sunday, fewer showers by Halloween
SEATTLE - Hope you stay cozy and warm today! We're tracking soaking rain becoming widespread across Western Washington by later this afternoon and tonight. Fewer showers are in the forecast for Halloween. So far today (just as expected), rain has fired up over the Olympic Peninsula, coast, Strait and the...
Find Out Why Seattle Might be ‘Cleaned Up’ in 2023
The decay of Seattle is no secret. Crowded with growing numbers of homeless camps and other activities, the city's crime rate has risen sharply. There might be a reason for the city to clean up. coming soon. The urban decay of Seattle has been documented, with even social media sites...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween
SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
The Stranger
Why a City without Graffiti Is Not a City
And there it is again. Our mayor's obsession with graffiti. It appears in the third paragraph of an article that concerns Sound Transit's acquisition of downtown's 1.3-mile tunnel from King County Metro. Right after Mike Lindblom reports that this transfer of ownership will enable Sound Transit "to fix the four worn-out stations for light-rail customers," our mayor steps in. He wants more security, more light, and no graffiti. Those who use the tunnel, such as myself, just want the damn escalators to work and more signs that direct the lost to exits and entrances and maybe even help desks. We also really need real-time train information. Improving these aspects of the three three-decade-old stations in the tunnel would certainly increase ridership.
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
westsideseattle.com
Italian Cultural Center reopens with even more Italian flavor
Casa Italiana, Italian Cultural Center at 13028 1st Ave South in Burien celebrated their reopening on Oct 29 by introducing the public to their new Gelato bar, an expanded sandwich menu and more shopping. Nancy Sacco Chiodo, the cafe manager said this about their new lunch menu: “We will be...
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
westseattleblog.com
CAT SIGHTING: Westcrest Park – October 28, 2022 7:18 pm
Gray cat seen earlier this evening at Westcrest Park (by the wooded area next to the pea patch). Appears to be cared for and lost. In destress, crying and following people. No collar.
KING-5
Pacific Northwest Ballet's first black principal dancer reflects on remarkable journey to the Seattle stage
SEATTLE — When Jonathan Batista moved to Seattle to in 2021 to dance as a soloist for the Pacific Northwest Ballet, he had no idea a promotion would come as soon as it did. "My Artistic Director said, 'Look, you're going to sign your contract and it's going to inform you that you're going to be promoted in September.' And when I saw that paper, I just started shaking. It was a mixed feeling of happiness, joy, love for what I do, accomplishment and community," Batista shared. "As a black dancer you have so many silent battles that you don't even realize. It can be quite challenging to see how much we have advanced."
KING-5
Kettle Corn, Caramel Apple, and Vampire's Blood are on the menu at this South Seattle ice cream shop
SEATTLE — Looking for a free haunted house experience? Head to South Seattle!. Family-owned Stonehouse Café on Rainier Avenue South hosts an annual haunt that’s open to the public. It's small in size but big in jump scares, built with love by Stonehouse Café’s owners, the Heigh...
Tri-City Herald
Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday
A rally held by a British anti-transgender activist and her supporters dissolved into shouting and pepper spray Wednesday at Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza. Kellie-Jay Keen, who goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker, is on a speaking tour in the United States, supporters told The News Tribune. She’s the head of a group, Standing for Women, which says it supports free speech and women’s sex-based rights. It is virulently anti-transgender.
