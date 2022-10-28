ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
KTEN.com

Poteau proves to be too much for Ada

ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The fifth-ranked Poteau Pirates proved to be too much for Ada, winning 27-0. The Cougars are now 6-3 overall and 4-2 in district play. They will close the season with a tough test at Broken Bow.
ADA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938

Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Poverty Simulation hosted in Ada Friday morning

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) -- A poverty simulation was held in Ada Friday morning. It gave participants an opportunity and insight as to what it may be like living in a low income household on a monthly basis. Sarah Frye, the executive director for Ada Homeless Services, says the idea came...
ADA, OK
sunflowerstateradio.com

No. 22 Wildcats Silence No. 9 Sooners 48-0

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The theme for Kansas State Homecoming week was “Wildcat Dreams.” K-State in dream-like fashion issued a statement across the college football world with one of the most lopsided victories in top-10 history. Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense...
MANHATTAN, KS
KFOR

Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
SULPHUR, OK
kswo.com

Motorcyclist injured in Grady Co. crash

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist is recovering after a wreck in Grady County late Friday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. about a half mile south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. What led up to the crash is still under investigation. The man went...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Community speaks out after former Wewoka Middle School principal arrested

WEWOKA, Okla. — A community spoke out after the former Wewoka Middle School principal was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in his office. The man accused of this, Cody Barlow, was the principal, athletic director and youth pastor at a local church. Several people have voiced concerns about the allegations and hope the community can rally together to bring justice to the innocent children who may have been impacted.
WEWOKA, OK
chickashatoday.com

Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire

 There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
CHICKASHA, OK
news9.com

Cleveland Co. Deputies Remove Child From "Deplorable" Conditions.

A 19-month-old toddler is in state custody after being found living in what Cleveland County deputies call "deplorable conditions." Body camera footage shows investigators combing through rooms full of trash and animals. Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said the living conditions were unacceptable. "Deputies noticed conditions were deplorable, no child...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
