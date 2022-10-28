Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Iowa State Postgame
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel met with the media following OU's 27-13 win over Iowa State.
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
KTEN.com
Poteau proves to be too much for Ada
ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The fifth-ranked Poteau Pirates proved to be too much for Ada, winning 27-0. The Cougars are now 6-3 overall and 4-2 in district play. They will close the season with a tough test at Broken Bow.
Oklahoma-Baylor Kickoff Time Announced
The Sooners will take on the Bears at 2 p.m. next Saturday on ESPN+ looking to run their win streak to three in a row.
Attorneys Accuse OTA Of Altering ACCESS Oklahoma Documents
Attorneys in Cleveland County who have accused the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority of “acting in bad faith” will be allowed to depose two agency staffers, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Timothy Olsen granted the group’s request to depose Jenny Johnson and Todd Gore, two OTA staffers who posted two...
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Win Over Iowa State
The Sooners notched their second straight victory after surviving a late Iowa State rally in Ames.
publicradiotulsa.org
‘This is what it’s all about’: Oklahoma wildlife center releases rehabilitated river otters
As the waters of the Canadian river flowed through its reedy banks, four adolescent river otters poured out of their crates, scampered through the marsh and splashed into the muddy water. Against a gentle current, the otters flipped and rolled through the water, diving and dunking, with what can only...
KTEN.com
Poverty Simulation hosted in Ada Friday morning
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) -- A poverty simulation was held in Ada Friday morning. It gave participants an opportunity and insight as to what it may be like living in a low income household on a monthly basis. Sarah Frye, the executive director for Ada Homeless Services, says the idea came...
sunflowerstateradio.com
No. 22 Wildcats Silence No. 9 Sooners 48-0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The theme for Kansas State Homecoming week was “Wildcat Dreams.” K-State in dream-like fashion issued a statement across the college football world with one of the most lopsided victories in top-10 history. Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense...
KFOR
Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
Noble child found allegedly living in filthy home full of dogs
An investigation is underway in Noble after a 19-month-old was found to be living in a home full of filth and more than two dozen dogs.
kswo.com
Motorcyclist injured in Grady Co. crash
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist is recovering after a wreck in Grady County late Friday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. about a half mile south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. What led up to the crash is still under investigation. The man went...
KXII.com
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men in Carter County were arrested in separate instances this October for messaging young teenagers online, trying to meet up with them to have sex. But in both cases, the teens weren’t real- they were part of a sting operation set up by an online...
KOCO
Community speaks out after former Wewoka Middle School principal arrested
WEWOKA, Okla. — A community spoke out after the former Wewoka Middle School principal was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in his office. The man accused of this, Cody Barlow, was the principal, athletic director and youth pastor at a local church. Several people have voiced concerns about the allegations and hope the community can rally together to bring justice to the innocent children who may have been impacted.
chickashatoday.com
Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire
There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
news9.com
Cleveland Co. Deputies Remove Child From "Deplorable" Conditions.
A 19-month-old toddler is in state custody after being found living in what Cleveland County deputies call "deplorable conditions." Body camera footage shows investigators combing through rooms full of trash and animals. Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said the living conditions were unacceptable. "Deputies noticed conditions were deplorable, no child...
Purcell man arrested after allegedly hitting another car & shooting at family inside
A Purcell man is facing nine felony charges -- accused of ramming his pickup truck into a vehicle with a family of five in it, and then returning later in a drive-by shooting, firing shots at the family's vehicle and home.
Former Wewoka Middle School Principal Accused Of Fondling A Student
A former Wewoka middle school principal was arrested on Thursday, accused of fondling a child. Cody Barlow was taken into custody at his home in Wewoka and booked into the Seminole County Jail. Barlow was placed on administrative leave on October 12. The OSBI investigation began at the request of...
KTUL
'Dubious, very questionable': Attorney accuses OTA of fraud, tampering with evidence
Attorneys are now accusing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) of fraud, and tampering with evidence. It's the newest development to an open meeting act lawsuit against the OTA. Richard Labarthe spoke with Fox 25. He's once again accusing the OTA of changing their meeting agenda after announcing their turnpike project.
