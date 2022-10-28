Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kxnet.com
Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, according to family members. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a...
Broken Arrow Police Identify 2 Adults From Murder-Suicide Investigation
Broken Arrow Police have confirmed the identities of the two adults that were killed from Thursday’s murder-suicide investigation. The two adults have been identified as Brian and Brittney Nelson, according to police. Police said neighbors first called 911 about a house fire near West Houston Street and South Elm...
news9.com
Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Texas, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody in Fort Worth, Texas, for a homicide last week. Investigators said they found a body just outside Downtown Tulsa on Thursday with a gunshot to the head. They say Jaheim Neloms was found in Forth Worth with the victim's vehicle and was...
news9.com
Police Searching For Answers After Victim Reports Shooting At Bonfire Party In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating a possible shooting after they say someone was shot Friday night. Police report that a shooting victim showed up at an urgent care facility at 81st and Highway 75 around 11 p.m. The victim told officers they were at a bonfire nearby at the Titan Sports and Performance Center when someone started shooting. The victim also told police that several shots were fired but they were the only person hit, and the injury was not life-threatening.
Families file civil lawsuit against person of interest in case of four murdered Okmulgee men
A lawsuit has been filed by the families of four murdered Oklahoma men.
News On 6
3 Stabbed At Sapulpa House Party, Authorities Investigating
A triple stabbing in Sapulpa during a Halloween party left two men in the hospital, according to Sapulpa Police. Police said two men are in critical condition after they were stabbed multiple times, both needed surgery. Police said a third victim was expected to need stitches after he was stabbed as well.
news9.com
Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley
Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
news9.com
2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa
Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas
A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
news9.com
Tulsa Couple Arrested Again On Suspicion Of Drug, Gun Possession
A Tulsa couple arrested once on suspicion of having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after, police said, they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow man reflects on time living across from family found dead in burning home
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As authorities in Broken Arrow investigate the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide, FOX23 spoke with a man who knew the family and used to live near them. On Thursday night, Shaun Kucera turned on FOX23 News and saw what he had...
news9.com
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located
--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest two for alleged narcotics, firearm possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on US-69 after seeing it parked near a closed business on Oct. 24. During the traffic stop, police say one of the individuals admitted to concealing paraphernalia and a firearm. After searching the vehicle, deputies found over...
cherokeephoenix.org
Man dies outside of tribal complex
TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man and woman face additional drug charges after previous arrest
TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman, who were previously arrested drug and gun charges, are now facing more drug charges, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police said they first arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson on October 14 after a traffic stop and search of their home revealed a large amount of drugs and guns. Due to the quantity and variety of drugs seized in that search, police said they needed more time to conduct their investigation.
news9.com
Investigators Seek Information In 2017 Unsolved Murder Of Greg Loving
This weekend marks five years since Greg Loving was burned to death in his car in Mayes County. Chief Investigator Wayne Stinnett said there are people out there that know something and either believe authorities already have that information or are reluctant to come forward. He said any little piece...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow neighborhood shocked after family of eight dead in murder-suicide
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — News that the Broken Arrow Police and Fire Departments are now investigating the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide sent shockwaves through the neighborhood Friday morning. FOX23 spoke with the family’s landlord, Kris Welch, about the investigation. Welch said the tenants, Brian...
Comments / 0