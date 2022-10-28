Tulsa Police are investigating a possible shooting after they say someone was shot Friday night. Police report that a shooting victim showed up at an urgent care facility at 81st and Highway 75 around 11 p.m. The victim told officers they were at a bonfire nearby at the Titan Sports and Performance Center when someone started shooting. The victim also told police that several shots were fired but they were the only person hit, and the injury was not life-threatening.

