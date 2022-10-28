ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

kxnet.com

Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, according to family members. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Texas, Police Say

Tulsa Police said a man is in custody in Fort Worth, Texas, for a homicide last week. Investigators said they found a body just outside Downtown Tulsa on Thursday with a gunshot to the head. They say Jaheim Neloms was found in Forth Worth with the victim's vehicle and was...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Searching For Answers After Victim Reports Shooting At Bonfire Party In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating a possible shooting after they say someone was shot Friday night. Police report that a shooting victim showed up at an urgent care facility at 81st and Highway 75 around 11 p.m. The victim told officers they were at a bonfire nearby at the Titan Sports and Performance Center when someone started shooting. The victim also told police that several shots were fired but they were the only person hit, and the injury was not life-threatening.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

3 Stabbed At Sapulpa House Party, Authorities Investigating

A triple stabbing in Sapulpa during a Halloween party left two men in the hospital, according to Sapulpa Police. Police said two men are in critical condition after they were stabbed multiple times, both needed surgery. Police said a third victim was expected to need stitches after he was stabbed as well.
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley

Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa

Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas

A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Couple Arrested Again On Suspicion Of Drug, Gun Possession

A Tulsa couple arrested once on suspicion of having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after, police said, they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located

--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Man dies outside of tribal complex

TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man and woman face additional drug charges after previous arrest

TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman, who were previously arrested drug and gun charges, are now facing more drug charges, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police said they first arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson on October 14 after a traffic stop and search of their home revealed a large amount of drugs and guns. Due to the quantity and variety of drugs seized in that search, police said they needed more time to conduct their investigation.
TULSA, OK

