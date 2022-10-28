Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 31 daily chart alert - Bulls holding technical advantage
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Monday. A fledgling price uptrend is in place on the daily bar chart. Bulls still have the overall near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices will be sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Drilling by K92 Mining is only beginning to scratch the surface, says Stifel
The best performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 1.73%, as hedge funds boosted their bullish sentiment to a seven-month high. Perseus Mining's production of 137,000 ounces was 10% ahead of consensus with Sissingué and Edikan both much better than consensus, while Yaouré also recorded a solid beat. Edikan's production was up 82% quarter-over-quarter as throughput, grades, and recoveries all improved. Sissingué saw a healthy 11% quarter-over-quarter uptick in mill throughput while total movements also improved despite wet weather.
kitco.com
Canada's growth slows in the summer as a smaller rate hike eyed
OTTAWA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew slightly more than expected in August and most likely stayed in positive territory through the summer, official data showed on Friday, a result that did not change expectations for another smaller rate hike. The economy grew by a surprise 0.1% in August,...
kitco.com
Is the Fed any closer to pivoting
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. We have seen this pattern play out through most of the summer as investors have been caught chasing...
kitco.com
Battery-metal miners hit turbulence
Battery-metal producers warned of softer prices in this season's quarterlies, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris and Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro. In Eramet's Q3 released yesterday the company said that it sees a "weakening of demand and prices." Eramet...
kitco.com
Barclays sees rosy outlook for Mexican peso in 2023
MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso could close 2023 at 19.00 vs the U.S. dollar, Barclays analysts said on Friday, citing well-financed public accounts, appropriate actions taken by the country's central bank and benefits from nearshoring. The peso-dollar exchange rate would ease 4.15% from its current levels...
kitco.com
Bitcoin shows resilience as bulls take aim at $21K resistance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets closed out Friday on a strong note despite a 9% dip in the price of Amazon...
Wynn stock rises on billionaire’s stock disclosure
The "World's Richest Restaurateur" has Wynn Resorts stock rising -- up more than 10% in trading on Monday.
kitco.com
Buoyant Wall Street boosts world, European stocks; oil slides
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - World and European shares turned higher on Friday as Wall Street extended gains amid hopes of a slowdown in some central banks' rate hikes. Commodity prices took a hit from a stronger U.S. dollar. Oil prices slid after top crude importer China widened its COVID-19...
Amid Inflation, Who Should Stock Up on Tech Items?
With soaring inflation, most of us have changed our spending and shopping habits over the past several months. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts Read More: If Your Credit Score Is Under...
kitco.com
90% chance a ‘pretty big recession' strikes by 2023 as money supply shrinks at ‘unprecedented' rate - Steve Hanke
Third quarter real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 2.6%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. This was higher than the consensus estimate of 2.4%, and follows two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction. Steve Hanke, Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University,...
kitco.com
Core inflation remains persistent which pressures Fed to continue large rate hikes
This morning the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) released the latest inflation report vis-à-vis the PCE index for September 2022. The report revealed what Americans already know, that the cost of goods and services remains exceedingly. According to the BEA, “The PCE price index increased 0.3 percent. Excluding food...
kitco.com
Blackstone to buy majority stake in Emerson's climate tech unit in $14 bln deal
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) will sell a majority stake in its climate technologies unit to Blackstone Inc (BX.N) in a deal that values it at $14 billion, the latest revamp by the U.S. industrial firm as it focuses on the booming automation market. The company said...
kitco.com
Indian minister urges OPEC+ to consider impact on consumers at Dec meeting
ABU DHABI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India's oil minister on Monday urged the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers to bear in mind the impact of their upcoming decision, expected on Dec. 4, on consumers as inflation soars across the world. Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters on the sidelines of a...
Employers say Labor's new industrial relations bill threatens the economy. Denmark tells a different story
Labor’s proposed amendment to the Fair Work Act (subtitled its Secure Jobs, Better Pay bill) has drawn fire from Australia’s three leading employer groups: the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which says it will create more strikes and unemployment the Australian Industry Group, which says it threatens decades of national prosperity and will turn workplaces into conflict zones and the Business Council of Australia, which says it risks tipping the economy over the edge while workers wait longer for pay increases. The Senate has begun an inquiry, but it is already easy to see the worst of these fears are misplaced. Along with...
kitco.com
Southern Copper posts net income of $519M in Q3, flags lower metal prices and higher costs
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company explained that lower mined copper output was primarily driven by an 11.8% drop in production at...
Can you bet on the outcome of an election?
As regulators weigh in, experts say the pros and cons of the proposal are not the same as other forms of gambling.
kitco.com
Mexico's Pemex reports narrower quarterly loss, growing fuel sales
MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex on Friday reported its third quarter net loss narrowed to $2.58 billion (52.0 billion pesos), but said it had suffered from increased sales costs as well as currency exchange losses as the peso weakened against the dollar. The results...
kitco.com
Copper production in Chile falls 2% in September - report
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. INE said that activity in Chile's mining sector (IPMin index) in September 2022 was flat y-o-y, noting an...
kitco.com
Cryptos and the U.S. midterm elections - which party is a friend to decentralization
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. With inflation and the economy coming in as the top concerns for citizens in the U.S., all issues...
Comments / 0