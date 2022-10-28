Labor’s proposed amendment to the Fair Work Act (subtitled its Secure Jobs, Better Pay bill) has drawn fire from Australia’s three leading employer groups: the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which says it will create more strikes and unemployment the Australian Industry Group, which says it threatens decades of national prosperity and will turn workplaces into conflict zones and the Business Council of Australia, which says it risks tipping the economy over the edge while workers wait longer for pay increases. The Senate has begun an inquiry, but it is already easy to see the worst of these fears are misplaced. Along with...

25 MINUTES AGO