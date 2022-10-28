Emma Raducanu ruled out of Billie Jean King Cup finals by wrist injury

Emma Raducanu has not played competitively since her loss to Daria Kasatkina in Ostrava on 4 October.

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow next month, because of the wrist injury that also ended her WTA Tour season early.

The British No 1 pulled out of WTA tournaments in Romania and Mexico but was initially named in the Great Britain team for the 12-country final tournament, which begins on 8 November at the Emirates Arena.

“It’s disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil,” Raducanu said. “I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time, since my last tournament [in Ostrava, at the start of October] I have been working every day on physical training and rehab.”

The 19-year-old added: “I’ve got confidence in my teammates and look forward to playing next year.”

The Lawn Tennis Association has not named a replacement for Raducanu, leaving two spots on the team to fill, with Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson already confirmed.

Raducanu made her debut in the tournament in April’s qualifier against the Czech Republic. The British team lost the tie but were awarded a place in the finals after being selected as the host nation.

Great Britain will take on the third seeds, Spain, and Kazakhstan in group matches at the World Cup-style event, with the winner of the pool going through to the semi-finals. Switzerland, Australia and the Czech team will be the other seeds in Glasgow.