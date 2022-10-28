Read full article on original website
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Hold Back On Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
The 2022 season has been a tough one for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are currently 2-5 on the season as their offense has been arguably the worst unit in the NFL and their defense hasn’t been much better without T.J. Watt anchoring the pass rush. In Week 8, the Steelers will face off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.
NBC Sports
Eagles bring back draft pick to practice squad, release Dicker the Kicker
The Eagles made a notable practice squad swap on Saturday afternoon. Former sixth-round pick Tarron Jackson, who was released earlier this week to make room for Robert Quinn, was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. But in order to create that spot on the practice squad, the Eagles...
Why Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown are better than any Eagles duo (yes, even McNabb-Owens)
PHILADELPHIA − It probably was a coincidence that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts brought out the "I got my popcorn ready" line Sunday. After all, the player who first uttered it was former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens, although he did it during a game in 2007 when he was with the Dallas Cowboys. Owens scored a touchdown on that day, reached into the stands and took a fan's bucket of popcorn, then stuffed it inside his helmet. ...
Outscored 38-0, Pitt searching for 4th quarter answers
It used to really help define their team, closing games out. What Pat Narduzzi said of their issues in the 4th quarter, also is Syracuse a rival?
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros
HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
The Eagles have 4 questions to answer if they want to win Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – It has been a very eventful week for the Eagles, even though they were coming back from the bye week. The Eagles saw the return of right tackle Lane Johnson to the practice squad after he suffered a concussion against the Dallas Cowboys, the last time the team played a game.
NBC Sports
Report: Early belief that Davis will return this season
The good news is that it sounds like Jordan Davis didn’t suffer a season-ending injury on Sunday afternoon. The bad news is that he’s probably going to be out a while. Davis, 22, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first half of the Eagles’ 35-13 win over the Steelers on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. That’s the word from the initial exam.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Hurts' Pro Bowl ceiling has arrived
The Eagles beat the Pittsburgh Steelers just like we thought they would, and the Birds are now 7-0. These first two months have been a dream start to the season for Jalen Hurts & Co., who put on a show with a barrage of big-play scores in front of a spicy home crowd. A.J. Brown showed out. Dallas Goedert looked like a stud tight end once again. It was a fun afternoon in South Philly.
With Pride on the Line Pitt, Pat Narduzzi Fall Flat
Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt Panthers have talked a big game but not backed it up.
