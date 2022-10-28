ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Delaware Online | The News Journal

Why Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown are better than any Eagles duo (yes, even McNabb-Owens)

PHILADELPHIA − It probably was a coincidence that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts brought out the "I got my popcorn ready" line Sunday. After all, the player who first uttered it was former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens, although he did it during a game in 2007 when he was with the Dallas Cowboys. Owens scored a touchdown on that day, reached into the stands and took a fan's bucket of popcorn, then stuffed it inside his helmet. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Early belief that Davis will return this season

The good news is that it sounds like Jordan Davis didn’t suffer a season-ending injury on Sunday afternoon. The bad news is that he’s probably going to be out a while. Davis, 22, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first half of the Eagles’ 35-13 win over the Steelers on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. That’s the word from the initial exam.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: Hurts' Pro Bowl ceiling has arrived

The Eagles beat the Pittsburgh Steelers just like we thought they would, and the Birds are now 7-0. These first two months have been a dream start to the season for Jalen Hurts & Co., who put on a show with a barrage of big-play scores in front of a spicy home crowd. A.J. Brown showed out. Dallas Goedert looked like a stud tight end once again. It was a fun afternoon in South Philly.
PITTSBURGH, PA

