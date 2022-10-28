NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville Jaguars fall to Denver Broncos in London
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News' James Grant is keeping us all up to date!
Reports: Bucs LB Shaq Barrett (torn Achilles) out for season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the tear of the Achilles for Barrett, who is expected to be sidelined seven-to-nine months. Barrett sustained the injury during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters after the game that "it doesn't look good." Barrett, 29, recorded 31 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in eight games (all starts) this season. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Barrett has 348 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 115 career games (69 starts) with the Denver Broncos (2015-18) and Buccaneers. --Field Level Media
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Bears QB Justin Fields made a hilariously athletic leap over Micah Parsons and gave the Cowboys an easy touchdown in the process
Justin Fields jumped to avoid hitting Micah Parsons after a turnover, when hitting Micah Parsons was the one thing he had to do.
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores a touchdown ahead of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks (48) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Pat McAfee Unloads on the NFL As the League Puts Ridiculous Restriction on His Show
He sends a warning to NFL after the league bans him from using its graphics.
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) just misses a catch during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Panthers-Falcons, Cardinals-Vikings, more
Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's still more on the way Sunday!. Currently, rookie quarterback Malik Willis is making his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans. Up next, the new-look San Francisco 49ers take on Los Angeles Rams, followed by an NFC tilt between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) falls over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Rams WR Cooper Kupp not expecting ankle injury to be serious
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp doesn't expect the ankle injury he sustained Sunday to be anything serious, and said he was feeling good following Los Angeles' 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Kupp exited the game with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter after catching a 6-yard pass. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner made the tackle, and Kupp's foot got rolled up on the play. "I'm doing alright right now....
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday. Terrell has yet to practice this week since sustaining the injury during Atlanta's 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Terrell, 24, has 29 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games (all starts) this season for the Falcons (3-4). He has 184 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 37 games (all starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) also was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers (2-5), while cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) is listed as questionable. --Field Level Media
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Raiders remain cautious with injured TE Darren Waller
Raiders tight end Darren Waller remains day-to-day but Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels plans to be cautious putting him back on the field. Waller, who didn't play in Sunday's loss, has missed three consecutive games with a hamstring injury. "He practiced in a limited capacity last week," McDaniels said Monday. "We're going to err on the side of caution." ...
Packers Bills Football
Bills' Tyler Bass kicks a field goal during the first half against the Packers on Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Niners WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) to miss clash with Rams
San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out of Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury. Samuel missed practice all week with the injury, which occurred during last weekend's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco has a bye next week but coach Kyle Shanahan said that had nothing to do with the decision. ...
Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized
Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue...
Photos: Packers take on Bills in Buffalo
Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Belichick becomes second-winningest coach in NFL history
Bill Belichick earned his 325th win (regular season and postseason) on Sunday, becoming the second-winningest coach in NFL history. The New England Patriots (4-4) defeated the New York Jets (5-3) 22-17 in East Rutherford, N.J., giving Belichick sole possession of second place on the all-time list. He passed the legendary George Halas (324 wins), who coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years. It was also the Patriots' 13th straight win...
Syndication: The Enquirer
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) is helped to his feet after going down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals led 28-17 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7
