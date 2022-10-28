Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
Planning On Dressing Up As Jeffrey Dahmer For Halloween This Year? Don't.
“These items are prohibited for sale on our site and we are removing them,” a spokesperson for eBay told BuzzFeed News.
ohmymag.co.uk
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Upworthy
Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies
Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
KGUN 9
Halloween ‘Scare-Cuterie’ Board Looks Gruesome But Sounds Delicious
It’s Halloween and you want to bring a platter of finger foods to the party. What better than a “scare-cuterie” board, fingers included?. There are many ways to create a Halloween-themed charcuterie board, like covering a plastic skull with slices of lunch meat or setting a plastic skeleton in the middle of a tray filled with goodies. But one creative duo devised a creepily realistic-looking hand that is entirely edible and perfect for the holiday.
This Home Has 100s of Halloween Decorations in the Yard, and the Internet Has Questions
If you think you’ve overdone your lawn decor for Halloween this year, wait until you see this. In South Carolina, a household has filled their front yard with not just one or two ghouls, but rather, hundreds of them. In a viral TikTok video, user @andrealynnpw drives past the...
Polygon
Here’s a first look at Amazon’s Fallout TV series
The Fallout video games are famous for three things: nuclear wastelands following a war between the United States and China, ‘50s inspired retro-futurism, and giant subterranean survival shelters called Vaults. For those awaiting visual confirmation, Amazon’s forthcoming Fallout TV series will definitely have at least one of those things.
AdWeek
Disney+: What’s Coming in November 2022
There’s plenty to be thankful for in November as Disney+ adds some new content to its already robust library. Highlights for TV include new episodes of Andor, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing with the Stars and the series premieres of Willow and The Santa Clauses. On the...
NME
Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”
Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.
The sounds of Halloween plus what to watch this spooky season
This Halloween season a familiar figure is making another appearance on the big screen. Michael Myers is back in theaters as “Halloween Ends” becomes the latest chapter in the "Halloween" series. The theme song from the movie franchise is recognizable even to those who are not fans of...
techunwrapped.com
What to see this October weekend on Netflix, Amazon and HBO: Halloween special!
The last weekend of the month is here and with it a very special opportunity: to discover new movies, series and documentaries on streaming with whom to spend real fear to celebrate Halloween. Does the Anglo-Saxon celebration not go with you? Don’t worry, we have also thought of those who hate everything that has to do with the universe of terror so that they also have options to enjoy these days. Take note.
Players cannot get enough of Modern Warfare 2’s exploding car map, but some pros absolutely hate it
A map that is 90% car is dividing Call of Duty players.
The Witcher is completely free to download right now
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is free to grab for PC now, and this is a wonderful time to dive into the start of CD Projekt Red's adaptations, as the original game is getting a remake. The Enhanced Edition packs a proper punch, featuring significant NPC improvements, expanded and corrected translations,...
ComicBook
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
techunwrapped.com
Call of Duty could jump from Xbox and PS5 to other machines, but which ones?
Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard has fans of Call of Duty in suspense, especially those of PlayStation, who see the franchise’s presence on their consoles in danger. So it is normal that with each new statement by Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s video game division, many fear that sooner or later the North American franchise will end up belong exclusively to the Xbox territory.
Hypebae
Julia Fox Kicks Ass as The Fifth Element for Halloween
While everyone is dressing as Julia Fox for Halloween, the queen herself chose to mirror another icon. The actor dressed up as Milla Jovovich’s character Leelo from the ’90s sci-fi classic — The Fifth Element. Wrapping her stunning shape in the well-known white bandage bodysuit, the former...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
Men's Health
Barbarian Is Streaming Just in Time for Halloween
Barbarian - Official Trailer (20th Century Studios) Barbarian - Official Trailer (20th Century Studios) 2022 has been a great year for horror movies. For more nostalgic fans, we had a solid new entry to the Scream franchise, the end to the latest Halloween trilogy (and the last movies of the franchise to star Jamie Lee Curtis). Horror fans looking for impressive new films had Ti West's new X trilogy (including Pearl and a yet unreleased third movie), the sleeper hit Smile, and many, many others. There's a great mix of horror subgenres too. This year had slashers, curses, body horror (David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future), cannibals (Fresh) and serial killers.
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Are Still Upset Over Big Missing Feature
It's been four years since Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One. Since its initial release, the game has come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, however, it's not received a proper "next-gen" port on the current-gen consoles. This means there's no way to play the game at 60 FPS on console. On PS4 and Xbox One, this is excusable. On more powerful consoles it's less excusable.
