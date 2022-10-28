Read full article on original website
Ron2022
1d ago
Stupid question....once inside your home, your copper wiring is more than sufficient for anything your computer can do.
Reply
4
Independent Thought
1d ago
Because it's called FTTH Fibre To The Home. Once it's inside the rest is on you to upgrade. Like most utilities once inside it's your responsibility
Reply
2
Comments / 12