If you think voting on Nov. 8 will make you feel good, how about voting with a tummy full of chili, knowing you’re helping honor area veterans?. Stoughton’s American Legion Post 59 is hosting a chili fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the post, located at 803 N. Page St. The cost is $8 for adults; $5 for kids 10 and under, with a menu of chili & fixings, cornbread, a cookie, coffee and milk. All proceeds will benefit Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO