Read full article on original website
Related
Everything we know about Avatar 2: release date, plot, cast and more
This December, we’ll be returning to Pandora after more than a decade of waiting. Here’s everything we know about Avatar 2, from the plot to its cast and crew.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ first reactions herald ‘Marvel's most poignant and powerful film’
Disney and Marvel Studios finally unveiled Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday evening. First reactions are emerging online now and they are overwhelmingly positive. It appears there wasn’t a dry eye in the theater during the film’s 160-minute runtime.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films
The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Avatar: The Way of Water runtime revealed as sequel set to be James Cameron's second longest film
Only Titanic has it beat...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Armageddon Time: release date, reviews, cast and everything we know about the James Gray movie
Armageddon Time is the latest movie from James Gray with a cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and more. Here’s what you need to know.
Marvel producer reveals why Black Panther 2 only has one post-credits scene
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is breaking from Marvel tradition
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3: Is Rom the Space Knight in the Quantumania Trailer?
When Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania races into theaters in February, movie-goers will take a journey into the Quantum Realm on an adventure of epic proportion. The first trailer for the film was released Monday, revealing all kind of new interdimensional beings and characters, including Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Then there was a mysterious robotic being, looking awfully similar to Rom the Space Knight.
‘To Leslie’ Director Michael Morris Talks Making One of 2022’s Best-Reviewed Films and Wrapping Up ‘Better Call Saul’
For the last 15 years, Michael Morris has been one of the most respected and prolific TV directors in the business, and now he’s taken the leap into features with To Leslie, one of the best-reviewed films of the year. Currently, the Andrea Riseborough indie vehicle is certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, boasting a 98 percent score. The drama chronicles a former lottery winner named Leslie (Riseborough) whose alcoholism has cost her everything, forcing her to return home to West Texas and face the music. Morris, who cut his teeth as a theater director in England, immediately connected with Ryan Binaco’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts: Marvel Star Breaks Silence on Not Being Included in New MCU Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been killing it with their Phase Four film slate with projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will wrap up Phase Four and Phase Five is looking like it'll be equally good. One of the biggest projects from Phase Five will be Thunderbolts, and the film is set to feature a different lineup from the comics. Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. Fans were surprised that Baron Zemo wasn't a part of the roster, and now the actor behind the role is speaking out on whether or not he's going to be in the movie.
Henry Cavill finally reveals the origins behind his iconic 'arm reloading' scene in Mission: Impossible
The Superman actor has his reasons
ComicBook
Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Welcome First Child
Marvel Studios is having a pretty successful launch of their Multiverse Saga and it would seem that this would be the most prominent thing in the actors behind the films lives. It was recently revealed that Loki star Tom Hiddleston was expecting a child with The Marvels star and partner Zawe Ashton. The two didn't meet on any marvel set, but it still seems that they found each other. Now, they welcome the product of their love with a new child. According to ET Cananda, the two Marvel Studios stars have officially given birth to their offspring. There's no word on the gender of the child, but we'll likely find out when the couple is comfortable.
ComicBook
Black Panther 2: Marvel's Kevin Feige on a Namor Movie
Could a Namor the Sub-Mariner movie surface at Marvel Studios? The aquatic anti-hero makes his live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta. Making waves as an antagonist towards the surface world and the African kingdom of Wakanda, the hybrid-mutant Namor is the reigning ruler of the undersea kingdom of Talokan, replacing Atlantis and the Atlanteans of the Marvel comics. Like Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) — who suits up in the Black Panther sequel before returning in Ironheart on Disney+ — Namor could be the next MCU newcomer to headline their own Wakanda Forever spin-off.
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Official 'Time' Teaser Trailer
Here's another look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in its new teaser trailer. The upcoming movie stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and more. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022.
Polygon
Here’s a first look at Amazon’s Fallout TV series
The Fallout video games are famous for three things: nuclear wastelands following a war between the United States and China, ‘50s inspired retro-futurism, and giant subterranean survival shelters called Vaults. For those awaiting visual confirmation, Amazon’s forthcoming Fallout TV series will definitely have at least one of those things.
startattle.com
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022 TV Special) Disney+, trailer, release date
The Guardians of the Galaxy celebrate Christmas and set out to Earth to find the best present for their leader Peter Quill. Startattle.com – The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is intended to be the second Marvel Studios Special Presentation in...
Comments / 0