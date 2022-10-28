ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman, Cowboys News

Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman told TMZ that his former team needs to make a trade for a wide receiver. "I do know you better have some offense in today's NFL if you're gonna win games," the Hall of Fame QB told TMZ. "The way you have offense is you have weapons and you gotta have more than one or two."
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

The Buffalo Bills and a few other AFC powers are exactly where we expected them to be in the AFC standings going into Week 9. Josh Allen and Co. sit on top of the AFC with a one-game edge over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the regular players from the last few seasons are in the mix once again, as well as a few new teams.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec Says Trade Deadline 'Will Be Disappointing ... Sellers Want Way Too Much'

At least one NFL executive is reportedly expecting Tuesday's 2022 trade deadline to come and go without many groundbreaking moves. "This deadline will be disappointing," an unnamed team official told NBC Sports' Peter King. "I don't see the desperate buyers, and the sellers want way too much. And some of the teams that should be selling, at least right now, aren't."
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 8 Loss vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears had a chance to pull to .500 on the season in Week 8. However, they ran into an offensive buzzsaw and instead fell 49-29 to the Dallas Cowboys. This was not a pretty game for a Bears defense that has largely played solid ball in 2022. Chicago came in ranked sixth in points allowed and fresh off of last Monday's dominant 33-14 win over the New England Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Waiver Wire Week 9: Marcus Mariota, Mack Hollins Highlight Pickups to Know

It's getting to be crunch time for fantasy football managers, as the 2022 NFL season reaches its midpoint. The fantasy playoffs are in the not-too-distant future, bye weeks are still obstacles to overcome, and the injury bug continues to bite. For many managers, the next few weeks will make or...
Bleacher Report

Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors: Saints Want 'at Least' What Christian McCaffrey Received

The New Orleans Saints have not ruled out trading Alvin Kamara, but they reportedly want a haul for the five-time Pro Bowler. Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Saints want a haul that's "at least" equivalent to what the Carolina Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey. The San Francisco 49ers traded a second-, third- and fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-round selection in 2024 in exchange for McCaffrey last week.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Bradley Chubb, Roquan Smith and More Defensive Stars

Two days away from the NFL trade deadline, a number of difference-making defensive players could find themselves on new teams soon. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple teams have called the Denver Broncos about linebacker Bradley Chubb, including one that is willing to trade its first-round pick and additional compensation. NFL...
DENVER, CO

