Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Jr. Very Clear
As wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gets closer to a return from the torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl, all eyes around the NFL will be on which team can land him for the stretch run this season. One of the contenders might be the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just added some ...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman, Cowboys News
Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman told TMZ that his former team needs to make a trade for a wide receiver. "I do know you better have some offense in today's NFL if you're gonna win games," the Hall of Fame QB told TMZ. "The way you have offense is you have weapons and you gotta have more than one or two."
Week 8 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Cowboys
The Chicago Bears (3-4) are facing the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to win their second consecutive game. Chicago is coming off a dominant 33-14 win over the New England Patriots (5-2), where all phases were clicking. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-5).
Cowboys BREAKING: Rookie RB Signed to 53 to Replace Injured Ezekiel Elliott; 5 Roster Moves
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in doubt for Sunday's clash against Chicago, but his impending absence opens the door for Malik Davis to strut his stuff.
Troy Aikman Says Cowboys Should Trade for Wide Receiver
The Dallas great was asked about potential trade deadline moves for his former franchise.
Deion Sanders or not, Jerry Jones ready to risk it all to put Dallas Cowboys back in Super Bowl
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard? Cowboys are clear what plan is at running back
ARLINGTON, Texas — In the Dallas Cowboys' postgame locker room, Ezekiel Elliott cradled an imaginary trophy midair. The seventh-year pro’s message: He worries not who carries the football each Sunday. He wants to carry something bigger and better. “All I'm worried about is winning, and at the end...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones willing to give up 'future currency' to go for it at trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed after Sunday’s win over the Bears he is willing to do what it takes to put the team in position for a Super Bowl run.
Bears QB Justin Fields made a hilariously athletic leap over Micah Parsons and gave the Cowboys an easy touchdown in the process
Justin Fields jumped to avoid hitting Micah Parsons after a turnover, when hitting Micah Parsons was the one thing he had to do.
Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Still Important to Cowboys After Tony Pollard's Big Game
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard seemed to establish himself as the top option in the backfield with his three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. However, Cowboys CEO Jerry Jones said after the game that the team is not giving up on Ezekiel Elliott, who sat...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and a few other AFC powers are exactly where we expected them to be in the AFC standings going into Week 9. Josh Allen and Co. sit on top of the AFC with a one-game edge over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the regular players from the last few seasons are in the mix once again, as well as a few new teams.
Pat McAfee Unloads on the NFL As the League Puts Ridiculous Restriction on His Show
He sends a warning to NFL after the league bans him from using its graphics.
Cowboys WR Trade: Does Jerry Jones Agree with Troy Aikman & Michael Irvin?
"We'll just see,'' Jerry Jones said after Sunday's 49-29 win over Chicago regarding a trade for a receiver. "My point is, we don't have to do anything. But if it raises its head, and it's right, then we'll do something."
NFL Exec Says Trade Deadline 'Will Be Disappointing ... Sellers Want Way Too Much'
At least one NFL executive is reportedly expecting Tuesday's 2022 trade deadline to come and go without many groundbreaking moves. "This deadline will be disappointing," an unnamed team official told NBC Sports' Peter King. "I don't see the desperate buyers, and the sellers want way too much. And some of the teams that should be selling, at least right now, aren't."
3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 8 Loss vs. Cowboys
The Chicago Bears had a chance to pull to .500 on the season in Week 8. However, they ran into an offensive buzzsaw and instead fell 49-29 to the Dallas Cowboys. This was not a pretty game for a Bears defense that has largely played solid ball in 2022. Chicago came in ranked sixth in points allowed and fresh off of last Monday's dominant 33-14 win over the New England Patriots.
Derrick Henry Ties Adrian Peterson, O.J. Simpson for Most 200-Yard Rushing Games
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 200 or more yards for a sixth time in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans, matching an NFL record set by Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson. Henry finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans employed a ball-control strategy...
Waiver Wire Week 9: Marcus Mariota, Mack Hollins Highlight Pickups to Know
It's getting to be crunch time for fantasy football managers, as the 2022 NFL season reaches its midpoint. The fantasy playoffs are in the not-too-distant future, bye weeks are still obstacles to overcome, and the injury bug continues to bite. For many managers, the next few weeks will make or...
Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors: Saints Want 'at Least' What Christian McCaffrey Received
The New Orleans Saints have not ruled out trading Alvin Kamara, but they reportedly want a haul for the five-time Pro Bowler. Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Saints want a haul that's "at least" equivalent to what the Carolina Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey. The San Francisco 49ers traded a second-, third- and fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-round selection in 2024 in exchange for McCaffrey last week.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline
The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Bradley Chubb, Roquan Smith and More Defensive Stars
Two days away from the NFL trade deadline, a number of difference-making defensive players could find themselves on new teams soon. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple teams have called the Denver Broncos about linebacker Bradley Chubb, including one that is willing to trade its first-round pick and additional compensation. NFL...
