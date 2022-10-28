Read full article on original website
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
‘Have Gun, Will Travel’ and Other Classic TV Shows That Are Impossible to Stream
From vintage TV western 'Have Gun, Will Travel' to 'Homicide: Life on the Street,' these classic TV shows aren't available to stream.
CNN to Cut Back on Original Films and Series From Outside Partners
As cost-cutting changes continue to roil CNN, chairman and CEO Chris Licht has announced that the news division will be cutting back on commissioning films and television series from outside firms. “I am writing to share that we are making changes to how we approach premium longform content,” Licht wrote in a memo Friday morning to CNN employees that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Our long-term plan will no longer rely on commissioned projects with outside partners.” Licht explained that the decision was “based, in large part, on the ever-increasing cost of commissioning third-party premium content” but qualified that “longform...
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
What to see this October weekend on Netflix, Amazon and HBO: Halloween special!
The last weekend of the month is here and with it a very special opportunity: to discover new movies, series and documentaries on streaming with whom to spend real fear to celebrate Halloween. Does the Anglo-Saxon celebration not go with you? Don’t worry, we have also thought of those who hate everything that has to do with the universe of terror so that they also have options to enjoy these days. Take note.
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 25
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been dethroned! In a rather shocking change since the last time we checked in on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 list, the new sci-fi series The Peripheral has taken the top spot from The Rings of Power, a little over a week after the fantasy epic's Season 1 finale and almost two months since it debuted at No. 1. Outer Range has also rejoined the list after a long time off, because singing cowboys and giant holes are cool.
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
CNN Will No Longer Commission Series and Films From Outside Companies, Citing ‘Ever-Increasing Cost’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN is no longer commissioning original TV series and films from third-party content creators. In a memo to staff, CNN CEO Chris...
The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022 movie) Amazon Prime, trailer, release date, Allison Janney
The People We Hate at the Wedding follows dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) along with their ever-optimistic mom Donna (Allison Janney), who are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as – more or less – adults, and learn to love each other like they once did. Startattle.com – The People We Hate at the Wedding 2022.
A Christmas Story Christmas (2022 movie) HBO Max, trailer, release date
Ralphie, now an adult, returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man. Startattle.com – A Christmas Story Christmas 2022. Genre : Comedy /...
This website now lets you watch cartoons and football in streaming for free
Sometimes we come across certain platforms that offer us pay TV channels. Generally we pay a subscription to it and thus we can enjoy these contents on demand from any place and device. However, here we are going to focus on an interesting alternative to watch TV through your more than 120 channelsAll this for free.
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
‘1923’: Premiere Date & Logo Revealed For Harrison Ford’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
Straight from Paramount, we finally have the premiere date for 1923, the next highly-anticipated Yellowstone series from Taylor Sheridan. Today, Paramount+ sent over the premiere date for their Depression-era Dutton drama, showcasing the series’ logo for the first time alongside. 1923 will debut on Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will then premiere the following day (Monday, December 19) on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other international markets are forthcoming. In the meantime, here’s our first glimpse at the Yellowstone prequel’s title card:
Movies and series to watch on Halloween for free and legally
Halloween is literally just around the corner and since all the media are recommending games, series, movies and others, we are going to do the same, but with a twist, so that it is not the typical article that you have already read for there. In fact, we are going to do the opposite: instead of recommending content that you can find on Netflix, Prime Video and company… in which case, the best thing you can do is take a look at the VOD News that we publish this Saturday, because the bulk of the content is interesting and fits the date…
