Turkey says Russia agrees to rejoin wartime grain deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense minister has told his Turkish counterpart that Moscow has agreed to return to a Turkish and U.N. brokered deal that allowed the shipment of millions of tons Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, Turkey’s president says. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said...
White House: NKorea covertly shipping artillery to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday accused North Korea of covertly shipping a “significant number” of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. believes North Korea is “trying to make it appear...
Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared headed toward victory in national elections on Wednesday, with more than two-thirds of ballots showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still...
Alleged mafia members among 91 jailed in Italy over EU subsidies fraud
Sicilian mobsters said to have received more than €5m for farmland that was stolen or non-existent
Amid midterm voting, Biden will speak Wednesday about democracy, election deniers
Biden will 'address the threat of election deniers' in a speech at 7 p.m. Wednesday from Washington's Union Station.
Obama takes to TikTok with 'painful' get-out-the-vote message
Former President Barack Obama joined "Under The Desk News" on TikTok to motivate midterm election voters, urging action on climate change, abortion and gun control.
