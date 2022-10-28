ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Rutgers to start QB Gavin Wimsatt against Michigan

Rutgers will start Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback Saturday against undefeated Michigan, Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. The former four-star recruit from the Class of 2021 was 6-of-17 passing for 68 yards and threw an interception against the Golden Gophers before exiting with an apparent upper-body injury. "I...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Second video shows new angle of Spartans' postgame altercation with Wolverines

After Saturday's rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State football — a 29-7 Wolverines win over the Spartans at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan — an altercation broke out in the stadium's tunnel that leads to the home and away team locker rooms. Following the surfacing of an initial video that appeared to show Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player, another clip emerged Sunday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
