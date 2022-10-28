Read full article on original website
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
Rising 2024 Ohio TE Gavin Grover thoroughly impressed by U-M, tight end play
On Saturday night, the Wolverines had its biggest recruiting weekend with prospects from all over the country to witness the rivalry victory. Lewis Center (OH.) Oletangy 2024 tight end Gavin Grover made the trip up to Ann Arbor and recaps his visit. “It went great,” Grover told The Michigan Insider....
Paul Finebaum rips Michigan State, Mel Tucker for 'blanket' statements after postgame altercation at Michigan
Fallout continues to come from the ugly postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State, and Paul Finebaum has polar opposite takes on both sides. Finebaum commended Jim Harbaugh while taking a shot at the Spartans and Mel Tucker Tuesday morning on Get Up!. “I give coach Harbaugh enormous credit for...
Rutgers to start QB Gavin Wimsatt against Michigan
Rutgers will start Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback Saturday against undefeated Michigan, Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. The former four-star recruit from the Class of 2021 was 6-of-17 passing for 68 yards and threw an interception against the Golden Gophers before exiting with an apparent upper-body injury. "I...
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Second video shows new angle of Spartans' postgame altercation with Wolverines
After Saturday's rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State football — a 29-7 Wolverines win over the Spartans at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan — an altercation broke out in the stadium's tunnel that leads to the home and away team locker rooms. Following the surfacing of an initial video that appeared to show Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player, another clip emerged Sunday.
