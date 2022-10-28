Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New luxury senior residences Clarendale Arcadia opens
Clarendale Arcadia, the latest luxury senior living community, announced today the opening of Phase I of their residences with a move in date of December 5, 2022. This first phase includes some Independent Living residences and all assisted living and memory care residences. Located close to the southeast corner of...
Banyan Residential buys 15.5 acres in Phoenix for $200M project
Banyan Residential, a Los Angeles-based private real estate investment firm, in partnership with national developer Milhaus, announces the acquisition of a 15.5-acre site in Phoenix. The team will develop a two-phased 515-unit apartment community along the Washington Street light rail corridor in an Opportunity Zone. The planned $200 million-plus project marks Banyan’s ninth Opportunity Zone development and its fourth deal with Milhaus. Located at the Southwest corner of 48th Street and Washington Street, the community will include a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 415 to 1,392 square feet.
Streamliner 67th attainable housing project breaks ground in Phoenix
Standing alongside Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D) and National Hall of Fame Teacher (2022) and Arizona Teacher of the Year (2019) Kareem Neal, the country’s first innovative company to focus solely on building truly attainable housing, Valley-based Greenlight Communities broke ground on Streamliner 67th — its most streamlined, attainable and affordable apartment community to date. Streamliner 67th will be a joint-venture with Stockbridge, a private equity real estate investment management firm.
Phoenix-based Qwick raises $40M in Series B financing
Qwick, the leading on-demand staffing platform for hospitality businesses and professionals, has closed its $40 million Series B investment. The round was led by Tritium Partners, with participation by current investors Album VC, Kickstart, Desert Angels, and Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. : 25 tech startups to...
AZ Big Spotlight: Arizona REALTORS, CBRE, CPR Construction Cleaning
Arizona REALTORS announce 2023 executive committee. The Arizona REALTORS held its annual Leadership Conference in Tucson and installed its 2023 state and regional Association officers. Eric Gibbs, designated broker of Realty One Group Integrity in Tucson, will assume the position of Arizona REALTORS® 2023 President, serving with Shelley Ostrowski, 2023...
Here are the winners of the 2022 Golden Prospector Awards
The Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED) presented five Golden Prospector Awards and 10 Awards of Merit to recognize excellence, innovation and creativity in economic development at its annual Fall Forum held last week in the City of Maricopa. The Golden Prospector Awards were established more than 20 years ago...
5 Arizona babymoon destinations for parents-to-be
Awaiting a new bundle of joy — as joyful as it is — can also be exhausting. In addition to the physical demands of pregnancy, there are baby showers to attend, numerous doctor’s visits and one-million-and-one preparations to consider. For all these reasons (and more), many moms-to-be and couples plan a “babymoon.” Unlike a honeymoon, which takes place after “the big day,” a babymoon invites an opportunity for relaxation in the form of a mini-getaway before a bundle of joy arrives. And what better place to do so, than one of the premier staycation destinations in the nation? Arizona is all too happy to provide expectant parents for a relaxing, picturesque and perfect pre-baby stay.
Barrow Brain and Spine moves into new Deer Valley office
Barrow Brain and Spine, a global leader in neurosurgical care and Arizona’s largest neurosurgical group, recently relocated its Deer Valley office to 19636 N. 27th Ave, Suite 203 in Phoenix. The new Deer Valley location will be staffed by three physicians, led by Dr. Mark Oppenlander, Dr. Bryan S. Lee, and Dr. Rory Murphy.
Christmas at the Princess adds new experiences
As Phoenicians pack their pumpkins away and a cold front finally makes its way to the Valley, it’s the perfect time to start planning which winter festivities to attend. Coming off the heels of Halloween, The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has announced a line-up of exciting activities and experiences as part of its 13th Annual Christmas at the Princess event. As a multi-year attendee of this family-fun event, I thoroughly recommend adding it to your winter-holiday calendar. The six week festival kicks off Friday, Nov. 18 and ends Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Here is the lineup for the 2023 M3F Fest
M3F Fest, North America’s most celebrated non-profit music festival, has announced the lineup for the highly-anticipated 2023 edition at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix, Arizona from March 3-4. M3F donates 100% of festival proceeds to charity with a record $1.2 million donated last year and $4.4 million donated since 2004.
How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water
Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
Tickets to Disney’s ‘Frozen’ at ASU Gammage go on sale Nov. 14
Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and ASU Gammage, announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney’s Frozen will go on sale to the public on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at ASU Gammage beginning Wednesday, February 22 with performances playing through Sunday, March 5.
