Awaiting a new bundle of joy — as joyful as it is — can also be exhausting. In addition to the physical demands of pregnancy, there are baby showers to attend, numerous doctor’s visits and one-million-and-one preparations to consider. For all these reasons (and more), many moms-to-be and couples plan a “babymoon.” Unlike a honeymoon, which takes place after “the big day,” a babymoon invites an opportunity for relaxation in the form of a mini-getaway before a bundle of joy arrives. And what better place to do so, than one of the premier staycation destinations in the nation? Arizona is all too happy to provide expectant parents for a relaxing, picturesque and perfect pre-baby stay.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO