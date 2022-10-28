ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Fake Trump Twitter statement dupes figures on both left and right

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJnfQ_0iqODsl400

( The Hill ) – News of Elon Musk’s corporate takeover of social media giant Twitter dominated headlines late Thursday into Friday morning.

The bombastic billionaire’s $44 billion deal with Twitter immediately set off a firestorm of speculation about what the platform might look like under a new executive who has characterized himself as a First Amendment absolutist and sparked controversy with his own social media posts.

Chief among the questions being debated online and in the news media on Thursday was whether Musk would reinstate the account of former President Trump, who lost his privileges on the site over what company leadership said at the time was a pattern of posts that violated their rules on harmful information.

Testifying before Congress, Chief Framon Weaver said his Alabama-based tribe, with roots dating back to the 1830s, held a distinction no one else wanted when it came to being recognized by the U.S. government, a stamp of approval that can mean millions in federal funding for Native American groups.

Hours after news of Musk’s takeover broke, a fake statement from Trump began circulating online.

“Congratulations to Elon Musk on his purchase of Twitter. Many people are saying that change was needed, as the old management was too concerned with the woke agenda,” the fabricated statement read. “I have been told that my account will be back up and running on Monday — we will see. Happy to be able to engage with an African-American owned business!”

A number of media and political personalities shared the statement with their followers and viewers, including newly minted MSNBC host Alex Wagner.

“In the rush of reporting on Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter we included some bad information about Donald Trump’s reaction to the deal. We regret the error,” the Twitter account for Wagner’s show wrote late Thursday evening after her show noted the fake statement .

Conservative media personality Dinesh D’Souza also sh ared the fake statement with his 2.5 Million followers, with the caption reading: “Trump weighs in:”

A number of other right-wing Twitter accounts also fell for the fake statement .

On Friday morning, Trump did weigh in on Musk’s purchase of Twitter, issuing a sta tement on Truth Social , the social networking website he founded shortly after leaving office.

The former president did not commit to rejoining Twitter.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump wrote. “Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Altoona man charged with threatening to kill woman with pistol

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in county jail after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman with a handgun. Logan Township police were sent to a home along Porta Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10:59 p.m. for an incident involving a firearm. When officers arrived at the home, Richard […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man sentenced for using shock collar, pepper spray on kids

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to using a shock collar and pepper spraying children in 2020. John W. Bailey, 35, of Sipesville, was sentenced on Oct. 24 to serve a minimum of four months to a maximum of 22 months in prison. Bailey pleaded guilty […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Three big winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — Another drawing, another missed Jackpot as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Monday, however, multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a decent chunk of change. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number with Power Play to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Car crashed and landed on garage roof in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Hookies Fire Company responded to an early morning call about a car crash and a possible entrapment. At 12:03 a.m. the fire department along with several others were called to the 1300 block of Clay Avenue in Tyrone. Police arrived on the scene and found one vehicle on a garage, […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Facebook Marketplace killer sentenced to life in prison

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that stabbed a woman to death during a Facebook Marketplace sale will be behind bars for the rest of his life. Joshua Gorgone, now 27, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus an additional eight years and seven months to 24 years for stabbing and […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

DuBois man stopped driver then stole, shot iPhone, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after police said he stood in the middle of a road and attacked a driver before taking his iPhone and shooting at it with a pistol. David Smith, 21, is facing robbery and other charges after an incident that happened in Brady Township over […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Homemade Halloween display is a hit in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – One Halloween display always gets a lot of attention, especially once people realize that a majority of the props are handmade. John Isenberg and his son go all out for Halloween each year with decorations. They live at 500 Tennyson Avenue in Altoona and are still inviting the public to stop […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man shot at while taking bath in Cambria County, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man narrowly avoided getting hit by bullets while he was taking a bath in his home in Northern Cambria Thursday. On Oct. 27 around noon, police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the 500 block of Shawna Road in Susquehanna Township. A man told police he […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy