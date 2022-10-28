ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot’s family raises money to recover crashed plane, deceased

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Nearly a month after the site of a deadly plane crash was discovered near Mount Jefferson, officials announced the pilot’s family had raised enough money to cover the cost of recovering the aircraft and the pilot’s remains.

Wayne Wirt, the sole occupant on the plane, was found deceased on Friday, Sept. 23 after the U.S. Coast Guard learned his family hadn’t heard back from him.

Officials release grim details on killing of Portland hiker, puppy

The plane’s last known location was near Mount Jefferson, where officials said nearby hikers reported hearing “sounds similar to a plane crash.”

Following the discovery of the crash site, Wirt’s family was tasked with funding the recovery efforts of the plane and the creators of a popular YouTube Channel stepped in to help. Dave Sparks and Dave Kiley of HeavyDSparks were reportedly “compelled” to help the family in not only funding but also with coordinating the recovery.

According to Wirt’s GoFundMe , the family was responsible for paying the estimated $50,000 it would cost for crews to remove the wrecked plane from the mountain.

Sparks, along with multiple agencies including LCSO, began recovery efforts on Thursday, Oct. 20. The sheriff’s office said it worked to “ensure the value of human life was at the forefront” of the recovery effort of Wirt’s remains.

Man charged after human remains, evidence of explosion found in Kelso

The wrecked plane was taken to Washington state where the National Transportation Safety Board will inspect it.

A video documenting the effort and celebrating Wirt’s life will reportedly be released on HeavyDSparks YouTube channel at a later time.

KGW

Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries

PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla man, daughter die in wreck

The family for Jon Mickey has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs, other related expensesA single-vehicle crash on Oct. 23 along Dryland Road near Canby left a Molalla man and his 2-year-old daughter dead, and another child hurt. The accident, in the 29000 block of Dryland Road, saw the pickup truck go down an embankment and slide into a tree. The truck was smoking and three people were trapped inside when rescue crews arrived. Jon Mickey, and his daughter Ella, were pronounced shortly after the accident was discovered. Ella's 4-year-old brother, Beau, was rushed to the hospital where he continues to progress. In the aftermath of the accident, Samantha Peterson has organized a gofundme drive to help with the funeral expenses and medical costs involved. "Our family is devastated and need your help with thoughts, prayers, love, and cost surrounding this event," Samantha wrote on the fundraising page. To donate to the cause, got to gofundme.com under "The loss of our loved ones Jon and Ella." {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
tualatinlife.com

Couple walks thousands of miles primarily in one Tualatin park

Many people walk for their health or as a way to enjoy being outside, but no matter what their purpose, they usually don’t keep track of their miles. Meet Phil and Sharon Roberts, who do keep track of their miles and in the last 5 ½ years have walked an impressive 9,500 miles, one step at a time, in and around Jurgens Park.
TUALATIN, OR
The Bee

Noted chef killed in Powell Boulevard crash

Near Cleveland High School a bicyclist tangled with a semi, and did not survive. The investigation is continuingA collision between an eastbound tractor-trailer truck and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard, in the vicinity of the intersection of S.E. 26th Avenue, on Tuesday, October 4, brought Central Precinct officers to shut down that portion of the highway for an investigation. The crash location was very near Cleveland High School and Powell Park, at 11:49 a.m. that morning. At the location, officers saw a stopped semi in the eastbound lanes, and also a female bicyclist, who was found to be dead....
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after stabbing at Hazel Dell Halloween party

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in Hazel Dell and charged with stabbing a person at a Halloween party, according to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office. At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to 10419 Northeast 25th Place, after a 911 call saying the suspect had...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Drowsy driver crashes into Shari’s in Gresham: Police

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A drowsy driver plowed their pickup truck through the wall of Shari’s Café & Pies in Gresham on Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Gresham Police Department, the accident happened around 1:17 p.m. at the restaurant location on Highland Drive. [Article continues...
GRESHAM, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

