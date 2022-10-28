ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife Perfectly Demonstrates What It’s Like Cleaning With a Husband

By Kourtney Borman
 4 days ago

Well, that took a turn real quick!

Not everyone is great at cleaning. In fact, there are many people who, to this day, are still learning how to clean for the first time. Or maybe they don’t really pay attention to what they are doing, leaving or creating messes that other people just clean up for them.

Well, if you’re one of those people cleaning up after others , then you could probably relate to one woman’s mental fantasy about what she wants to do with her husband whenever he creates a bigger mess for her to clean up.

Now, we are sure that there are going to be a ton of people out there who can relate to Shenae Beech , especially when it comes to cleaning. She likes things spic and span, and when she cleans, she does it the right way the first time. Unfortunately, her husband, Josh, can be a bit oblivious.

Case in point with this dramatic re-enactment from Shenae’s point of view. In this video we see Shenae swabbing down her countertops, making sure they are as clean as can be, only for Josh to wander up with his protein powder and cup, plopping both down on the already cleaned surface. And of course, he can’t get the powder neatly out of the can and into his cup - no, he shakes it everywhere.

All over that freshly cleaned countertop.

So how does Shenae ‘respond’? By using poor Josh’s head as her new sponge. She snags him by the shirt and hair and starts using him to clean up the mess that he made. Of course, this is all in fun, but still… we can appreciate the lengths that Shenae would go to, and really hope that Josh learns his lesson for the future!


