krwg.org
Report: New Mexico had 40 million visitors in 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico saw a record-breaking number of almost 40 million visitors last year, according to a new report released this week by the state’s tourism office. The study determined 39.2 million people came to the Land of Enchantment and generated $7.2 billion in spending...
Record fish caught in New Mexico
Big fan of fishing? Check out the biggest catches in the state.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
KRQE News 13
Where you can still see fall colors in New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are dropping, and so are the leaves. Before they all fall, people can still enjoy the beautiful fall foliage from around New Mexico. However, don’t wait too long to see these beautiful leaves; the colder weather will affect them. The colder it gets, the faster the leaves will fall.
Non-profit helps fire victims in northern New Mexico have a place to stay with RV’s
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – After the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire, many New Mexicans are still struggling to get back on their feet but one nonprofit is helping out by giving one family a place to stay while they pick up the pieces. Northern New Mexico has been rocked by fire and floods and now […]
Warmer and quieter weather across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that brought snow, rain, winds, and very cold conditions across the state has now moved into Texas. A bit of lingering cloud coverage remains across the easternmost parts of New Mexico, expected to continue through the early evening before clearing into the weekend. A westerly breeze will return to the […]
KRQE News 13
Storm exits New Mexico, warmer and drier weekend ahead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most of New Mexico is dry and cold for the Friday morning commute. Southeast New Mexico is still seeing scattered rain showers, gusty winds and cool temperatures. The rain will taper off after noon, but skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy with a spot shower possible. A wind advisory will remain in effect for Eddy and Lea counties until 1 PM, with northwest gusts up to 45 mph.
nmag.gov
NEW MEXICO, TEXAS, AND COLORADO REACH HISTORIC AGREEMENT OVER THE WATERS OF THE RIO GRANDE RIVER
ALBUQUERQUE— Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that after a nearly decade-long battle over the waters on the Rio Grande, the case has reached an important legal milestone. The States of Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado have reached a historic agreement after nine years of litigation that, if finalized, will resolve the massive legal dispute between the States over how water from the Rio Grande is divided between southern New Mexico and west Texas. The lawsuit, which Texas filed in 2013, arose from disagreement over how much water Texas and New Mexico are each entitled to under the 1938 Rio Grande Compact.
14 Items To Keep In Your Car Before Winter Arrives in Western Colorado
If you were driving on the Grand Mesa or up in Glade Park over the weekend you probably encountered a little snow. By late October, conditions in the Grand Valley allow for some early winter precipitation and some years bring more than others. This is why now is the time...
newsfromthestates.com
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
knau.org
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
lonelyplanet.com
Find American history and really big trees at South Carolina’s top national parks
Civil War buffs won’t want to miss a visit to Fort Sumter National Monument, on an island in Charleston’s harbor © Getty Images / iStockphoto. The Palmetto State has more than its fair share of sites that showcase key moments in American history, as well as a national park that showcases astounding champion trees.
lonelyplanet.com
The best time to visit North Carolina
The most popular time to visit North Carolina is summer, when crowds come to stake their umbrellas at the beach © Getty Images / iStockphoto. North Carolina is a land of contrasts, ranging from miles and miles of coastal bliss to the rolling hills of central Piedmont to the towering peaks of the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains at its western border – including 6,684ft Mt Mitchell, the tallest peak in the eastern US.
ksfr.org
Governor breaks ground on new expansion for Albuquerque research company
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Thursday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of contract research and manufacturing company Curia’s expansion to their existing Albuquerque campus. According to their website, Curia offers products and services across the drug development spectrum that help their partners turn their idea into real-world...
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy. The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, says they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls and they fear it could get worse. “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
New Mexico DOH encourages download of ‘Notify’ app
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health are encouraging New Mexico residents to download the state’s Notify mobile application to report positive COVID-19 home tests. According to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health, the mobile application can notify individuals if they have likely been exposed […]
kunm.org
Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism
Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
KRQE News 13
Warming Temperatures into Early Next Week
Calm and quiet conditions have descended upon the Desert Southwest, with a spectacular Saturday behind us. Plenty of sunshine, and not many clouds in the sky across the state. This has allowed temperatures to warm a degree or two compared to yesterday. These slowly warming temperatures will continue through the...
