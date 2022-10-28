Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
Why some have reacted with fury to Manchester United star's showboating
It was a moment of exquisite but ultimately unnecessary skill.
Yardbarker
‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star
Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Lionel Messi to leave PSG for Barcelona in January?
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Messi to Barcelona in...
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
SkySports
Manchester United 1-0 West Ham: Marcus Rashford's 100th goal earns hard-fought win
Marcus Rashford hit a century of goals as Manchester United clung on for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday. On the day Manchester United's record of featuring a homegrown player in every matchday squad extended to 85 years, academy product Rashford rose above the West Ham defence to dispatch a towering 38th-minute header as he became the 22nd player to score 100 goals for the club.
SB Nation
Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores
There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
BBC
Premier League: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest & Man Utd v West Ham
I think we should all take some time to think of those fans who left The Valley before injury time to try and beat the traffic yesterday... Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (14:00 GMT) Ellen White. Former England striker on BBC Radio 5 Live. Steve Cooper obviously feels he can still...
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. West Ham result, highlights and analysis as Marcus Rashford scores 100th Red Devils goal to seal victory
Marcus Rashford scored his 100th Manchester United goal to secure a 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham on Sunday. A thumping first-half header was enough to secure all three points for the Red Devils and move them above Chelsea into fifth place in the table. Yet United had David...
Man Utd vs West Ham Premier League result and final score after Marcus Rashford heads winner - live
A first-half header from Marcus Rashford, his 100th goal for Manchester United in all competitions, was enough to earn his side a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League.After making a slow start to the match, United burst into life in the 38th minute when Rashford powered a bullet header into the net on the end of Christian Eriksen’s sublime cross to give the home side the lead.Veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo, making just his third league start of the season, wasted a golden chance to double United’s lead early in the second half, firing wide from a good position, before West Ham upped the ante.The visitors piled on the pressure as the match wore on, with David de Gea twice called into action to deny West Ham substitute Michail Antonio, producing superb stops on both occasions. Another sensational save from De Gea to deny Declan Rice right at the death preserved United’s victory which takes them above Chelsea into fifth in the standings, one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle.Relive all the action with our live blog below:
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
Man Utd: 'Marcus Rashford's form means he starts for England' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
In the past few weeks, I had already gone from thinking that Marcus Rashford shouldn't be at the World Cup to believing he should be on the plane to Qatar. But, based on his performance in Manchester United's win over West Ham, Rashford is more than just a player who 100% has to be in the Three Lions squad.
BBC
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Manchester United are finally coming back to form
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester United are on their way back to being competitive at the top of the table. United have not won the Premier League since 2013 and their last trophy came in 2017. But they are unbeaten in seven matches since a 6-3 defeat by...
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham report: Spurs to beat Juventus to creative Serie A midfield starlet
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. The Lilywhites have shifted focus to signing Serie A stars since Fabio Paratici joined as a director alongside Antonio Conte. The pair worked together at Juventus and have expertise in Italian football, with the Athletic (opens in new tab) labelling Spurs, 'Juventus on Thames' in response to this transfer strategy.
Eddie Howe sees lots of room for improvement at in-form Newcastle
Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle they have done nothing yet despite their blistering start to the season.Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park left the rejuvenated Magpies sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table with 24 points from their first 13 games and boasting the best defensive record in the division.At the same stage last season – two fixtures into Howe’s reign – they were bottom with just six points, winless and in desperate trouble.But asked if they were yet at full speed following their latest victory, Howe said: “I think there’s loads of improvement...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Who is playing like a future Ballon d'Or winner?
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least, after sweeping aside Mainz 6-2 with six different scorers to continue a run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions, with an impressive 25 goals scored in those games.
BBC
EFL: Championship, League One & Two updates, plus Squad Goals
Burnley have just come so close to nabbing a winner against Reading. Anass Zaroury tries his luck from 12 yards out but Royals keeper Joe Lumley makes the stop. He was named the Championship goalkeeper of the season last term and Lee Nicholls has come up with a big save for Huddersfield here as he denies Tyler Burey.
BBC
WSL: Arsenal v West Ham - radio & text
Have you been busy this afternoon? Maybe you got caught up in the madness of five WSL games at once?. Jonas Eidevall makes six changes to the Arsenal side who beat Zurich in the Women's Champions League on Thursday. Manuela Zinsberger returns in goal, while Katie McCabe comes back in...
Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Rashford scores 100th Man Utd goal vs West Ham with towering header
Manchester United have taken the lead against West Ham in their Premier League game at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag looking to get back to winning ways domestically. United were in fine form going into the game, going unbeaten in their previous seven games in all competitions and they’re also looking for a third consecutive clean sheet at Old Trafford in the league.
Comments / 0