ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamisprings.com

299 Pinecrest Drive – 6 Beds – 5 Bath

Coming soon: 299 Pinecrest Dr. Fairchild Tropical Gardens meets Miami Springs! Walk your tropical oasis on bricked pathways or sit by your pool and enjoy exotic fruits grown from your back yard. Mangoes (4 varieties), avocados, grapes, dragon fruit, star fruit, figs and the list goes on. This well maintained vintage home with a 1996 addition is the perfect home for anyone.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut

State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Veterinarian uses radioactive agent to help Miami police K-9

MIAMI – Breacher, a Miami Police Department K-9, fractured his elbow while on duty and he has been suffering from painful arthritis because of that injury. Dr. Mario Cabrera gave the department hope with a new treatment on Monday. The veterinarian and surgeon said the therapy is known as radiosynoviorthesis, a technique to restore joint fluid with targeted radioactive agents.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier Weekend

South Florida will be feeling the heat Wednesday and with the increased temperatures comes the increased chance of rain across parts of the area. We are locked into this painfully warm and humid pattern for a couple more days. Look for highs Wednesday to approach 90 degrees once again with high humidity. Feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s.
MIAMI, FL
miamisprings.com

Miami Springs Halloween 2022

Halloween is a reminder of why so many families want to call Miami Springs home. The Miami Springs residents did another amazing job hosting Halloween for our children and the thousands of children who come to Miami Springs each year to experience the traditional door to door neighborhood trick or treating. Miami Springs residents should be proud of their amazing Halloween displays, generosity, and welcoming nature. Many residents added light shows, fog machines, and even DJ music to their outdoor displays.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings

Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
MIAMI, FL
miamisprings.com

The 1947 Flood in Miami Springs

This photo shows the Miami Springs Circle during the flood of Sept 17, 1947 caused by Hurricane VI. It was shot from the 2nd floor of John Stadnik’s newly opened pharmacy & luncheonette. Notice kids playing in the two canoes & waving to the photographer. If you were lucky enough to live on high ground you quickly became aware of the multitude of snakes that lived in Miami Springs at that time. My childhood friend John Drake (RIP) who grew up at 340 Rosedale Drive had a venomous Cotton Mouth Moccasin wrapped around the front doorknob of his house. 51 people died (17 in Florida) as a result of Hurricane VI.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 200 apartments are planned in Tamarac

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
TAMARAC, FL
fox13news.com

South Florida Chick-fil-A experiments with three-day workweek for employees

MIAMI - A Chick-fil-A in Miami, Florida, has been utilizing a work schedule that gives employees four-day weekends, according to a recent report. Justin Lindsey, the operator of the Chick-fil-A location, told QSR Magazine earlier this month that he started using the schedule back in February. Under it, participating employees are grouped into one of two "pods" that switch off working three consecutive days of 13 or 14-hour shifts, he said.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy