Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual SportJus4NetMiami, FL
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
miamisprings.com
299 Pinecrest Drive – 6 Beds – 5 Bath
Coming soon: 299 Pinecrest Dr. Fairchild Tropical Gardens meets Miami Springs! Walk your tropical oasis on bricked pathways or sit by your pool and enjoy exotic fruits grown from your back yard. Mangoes (4 varieties), avocados, grapes, dragon fruit, star fruit, figs and the list goes on. This well maintained vintage home with a 1996 addition is the perfect home for anyone.
WSVN-TV
Staff at Holtz Children’s Hospital, Broward Health Medical Center dress up, hand out Halloween goodies
MIAMI (WSVN) - There were special treats in store for young patients at two South Florida hospitals on Halloween. Holtz Children’s Hospital on Monday put a spin on All Hallows’ Eve tradition with reverse trick-or-treating. The staff at the Miami hospital dressed up in costumes to deliver goodie...
‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut
State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Click10.com
Veterinarian uses radioactive agent to help Miami police K-9
MIAMI – Breacher, a Miami Police Department K-9, fractured his elbow while on duty and he has been suffering from painful arthritis because of that injury. Dr. Mario Cabrera gave the department hope with a new treatment on Monday. The veterinarian and surgeon said the therapy is known as radiosynoviorthesis, a technique to restore joint fluid with targeted radioactive agents.
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
Click10.com
New ocean-friendly reefs coming to waters off coast of Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Florida divers will soon start seeing mermaids when they dip below the ocean surface. A big win for Broward County, even more so for the City of Hollywood, after the Ocean Rescue Alliance (ORA) deployed its first 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef just off the coast.
NBC Miami
Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier Weekend
South Florida will be feeling the heat Wednesday and with the increased temperatures comes the increased chance of rain across parts of the area. We are locked into this painfully warm and humid pattern for a couple more days. Look for highs Wednesday to approach 90 degrees once again with high humidity. Feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s.
miamisprings.com
Miami Springs Halloween 2022
Halloween is a reminder of why so many families want to call Miami Springs home. The Miami Springs residents did another amazing job hosting Halloween for our children and the thousands of children who come to Miami Springs each year to experience the traditional door to door neighborhood trick or treating. Miami Springs residents should be proud of their amazing Halloween displays, generosity, and welcoming nature. Many residents added light shows, fog machines, and even DJ music to their outdoor displays.
miamibeachfl.gov
Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings
Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
islandernews.com
Latest Biscayne Bay fish kill prompts call for more study of steps needed to improve water quality
The infamous 2020 massive fish kill in Biscayne Bay sparked efforts to restore the waterway to its natural health, but Miami-Dade County is now investigating another kill incident in which 1,000+ dead fishes were found in the northern part of Biscayne Bay. Miami-Dade is collaborating with the City of Miami...
miamisprings.com
The 1947 Flood in Miami Springs
This photo shows the Miami Springs Circle during the flood of Sept 17, 1947 caused by Hurricane VI. It was shot from the 2nd floor of John Stadnik’s newly opened pharmacy & luncheonette. Notice kids playing in the two canoes & waving to the photographer. If you were lucky enough to live on high ground you quickly became aware of the multitude of snakes that lived in Miami Springs at that time. My childhood friend John Drake (RIP) who grew up at 340 Rosedale Drive had a venomous Cotton Mouth Moccasin wrapped around the front doorknob of his house. 51 people died (17 in Florida) as a result of Hurricane VI.
Massive South Florida Expansion by Carrot Express Includes Eight Locations
In the next few months this local health food brand is taking over South Florida
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade's Aging Records System Is Not Just an Inconvenience
Need to look at a traffic court paper or pull up a criminal case document?. Across Florida, it's usually an easy task with the advent of electronic case management: Cue up a county clerk's website, and you can view the documents you need with the snap of a finger. It's...
NBC Miami
Parents Alarmed About Condition of Miami Beach School, District Responds
Learning happens every day at North Beach Elementary School in Miami Beach. It’s an A-rated school for a reason. “Kids are learning, I have to say we are blessed with amazing teachers, amazing principal, I mean the academics I really can’t complain about,” said Katie Ferrer, a North Beach parent.
What’s being built there? More than 200 apartments are planned in Tamarac
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
NBC Miami
Rescued Woman Details ‘Frightening Experience' After Crashing Into Homestead Canal
A woman who was rescued after crashing into a canal in Homestead is speaking out about her ordeal and thanking the man who helped save her life. Marcia Fuste is grateful to be alive after driving her car into the canal on Saturday and spending several hours fighting to keep her head above water.
Cafe Toque Cubano to Open in Dania Beach
Cafe Toque Cubano is bringing more Cuban cuisine to Broward County
WSVN-TV
City officials meet with owner of Hialeah apartment building after ceiling collapse
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a Hialeah apartment building ceiling collapsed, with no quick fix in sight, leaving families with no place to live, the building owner is meeting with city officials. Ring doorbell video showed firefighters knocking on tenants’ doors after that collapse, Monday. A day after part...
fox13news.com
South Florida Chick-fil-A experiments with three-day workweek for employees
MIAMI - A Chick-fil-A in Miami, Florida, has been utilizing a work schedule that gives employees four-day weekends, according to a recent report. Justin Lindsey, the operator of the Chick-fil-A location, told QSR Magazine earlier this month that he started using the schedule back in February. Under it, participating employees are grouped into one of two "pods" that switch off working three consecutive days of 13 or 14-hour shifts, he said.
Click10.com
Residents of evacuated Miami Beach condo building could be back home soon
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Good news is coming for people living in the Port Royale building on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach: they could be back in their homes as soon as early next week. On Tuesday, Local 10 News got an exclusive look at the damage that led...
Comments / 0