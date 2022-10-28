This photo shows the Miami Springs Circle during the flood of Sept 17, 1947 caused by Hurricane VI. It was shot from the 2nd floor of John Stadnik’s newly opened pharmacy & luncheonette. Notice kids playing in the two canoes & waving to the photographer. If you were lucky enough to live on high ground you quickly became aware of the multitude of snakes that lived in Miami Springs at that time. My childhood friend John Drake (RIP) who grew up at 340 Rosedale Drive had a venomous Cotton Mouth Moccasin wrapped around the front doorknob of his house. 51 people died (17 in Florida) as a result of Hurricane VI.

