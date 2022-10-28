New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling

OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) .

The Express Lanes run between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden. Once tolling begins, drivers can expect prices ranging from 25 cents to $2 per zone, depending on congestion. Zone pricing adjusts during peak travel times when congestion increases. Drivers of carpool vehicles, buses, motorcycles, emergency vehicles or single-occupant vehicles with an Express Pass or a Clean Vehicle pass are allowed to use the Express Lane.

Drivers pulling trailers have a weight greater than 12,000 pounds and drivers without an Express Pass or a valid Clean Vehicle Pass will not be allowed to use the Express Lane.

UDOT expects the completion of the Express Lanes in Davis and Weber Counties will help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along I-15. The Express Lanes extension project also included widening or replacing seven bridge structures, improving on- and off-ramps, and replacing concrete panels and pavement along the interstate.

According to UDOT, when the lanes open, they will add an extra 10 miles to the existing Express Lanes along I-15. UDOT says the addition makes the Express Lanes spanning from Spanish Fork to Riverdale the longest continuous carpool lane segment in the United States at 82 miles long.

