ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKhNg_0iqOB2JT00

OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) .

The Express Lanes run between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden. Once tolling begins, drivers can expect prices ranging from 25 cents to $2 per zone, depending on congestion. Zone pricing adjusts during peak travel times when congestion increases. Drivers of carpool vehicles, buses, motorcycles, emergency vehicles or single-occupant vehicles with an Express Pass or a Clean Vehicle pass are allowed to use the Express Lane.

NOTICE: Section of I-80 to close overnight for weekend of Oct. 28-29 for new bridge construction

Drivers pulling trailers have a weight greater than 12,000 pounds and drivers without an Express Pass or a valid Clean Vehicle Pass will not be allowed to use the Express Lane.

UDOT expects the completion of the Express Lanes in Davis and Weber Counties will help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along I-15. The Express Lanes extension project also included widening or replacing seven bridge structures, improving on- and off-ramps, and replacing concrete panels and pavement along the interstate.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

According to UDOT, when the lanes open, they will add an extra 10 miles to the existing Express Lanes along I-15. UDOT says the addition makes the Express Lanes spanning from Spanish Fork to Riverdale the longest continuous carpool lane segment in the United States at 82 miles long.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes

RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
RIVERDALE, UT
KSLTV

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there’s no doubt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by cement truck near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A woman in a motorized wheelchair crossing Main Street at the intersection of 200 North was fatally struck by a cement truck on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Logan City Police Department, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. as the adult female was crossing the street in a motorized Jazzy wheelchair. The cement truck turned right from 200 North and hit the vicim. ...
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

2 Utah school districts getting new electric buses thanks to EPA grants

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dozen new electric buses are coming to Utah thanks to grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Uintah and Tintic school districts are listed among recipients of grants through the EPA’s School Bus Program, which nationwide awarded nearly $1 billion this week for electric buses from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by cement truck while crossing street in Logan

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died after being hit by a cement truck while crossing Main Street in a motorized wheelchair Friday morning in Logan. The woman was crossing Main Street near 200 North about 9:50 a.m. in a Jazzy wheelchair when she was hit by a truck turning south onto Main Street, the Logan City Police Department stated in a news release.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy