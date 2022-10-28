Read full article on original website
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Run Sweetheart Run
There are a few moments within this movie that feel as though they might have touched upon a theme that is less than desirable to a lot of people, but otherwise, this is a horror movie like many others in that it features a protagonist, an antagonist, and a driving need for the former to find a way to eradicate the latter. Cherie, a working woman and a mother that hasn’t dated in quite a while, is asked by her boss to attend to a client, as it would appear that he’s double-booked his anniversary and dinner with the client.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Fear Pharm
The lengths that some folks will go to when trying to market the idea of the perfect skin cream is kind of intriguing, but in the long run, it becomes little more than another way to create a story that’s, well, kind of goofy and yet still entertaining enough to watch from start to end. One of the best ways to tell if a story is worth watching or not comes within the first ten to fifteen minutes, at which time it’s either best to turn it off or keep watching with the hope that things will get better.
TVOvermind
Tales of the Jedi-Recap
It’s been debated that maybe Star Wars doesn’t need the Jedi/Sith conflict as much as it used to and that it might be best to move on from this overriding element. Thankfully, this sentiment isn’t as strong as it could be since the truth is that the Jedi and Sith are a big part of the franchise still, and finding a different direction is what is really needed to flesh out characters and their stories to give people something else to think about.
NME
Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”
Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Revealed the Name of His Horse and Why the Show Never Said It
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness once revealed the name of U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon's horse and why he never says it on the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s second hit horror movie in less than a week torments the Top 10 in 36 nations
In a turn of events that absolutely everybody saw coming from a mile away, Netflix’s viewership charts are being swarmed by horror movies, spooky TV shows, and serial killer stories – with the aptly-titled Hellhole the latest to get in on the action. Per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric Polish...
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
These 10 BuzzFeed Community Quizzes Brought In The Most Views This October, So Come On In And Check 'Em Out
It's hard to say goodbye to ~spooky season~, but at least we have these quizzes to lift our spirits!
TVOvermind
AHS: NYC: Smoke Signals Recap
It’s a wonder how anyone is following this current season of AHS since it’s playing out more like a crime story than a true horror story, as the decision to focus on a point in history that was exceedingly difficult for a group of individuals is kind of a strange one when it comes to laying out a horror story that’s easy to follow. The thought is pretty strong that if anyone were to denounce this season openly, as some are already doing, it could be surmised that they might be accused of being homophobic or simply ignorant of the main theme. But the truth is that this story isn’t really that compelling in terms of being a horror story. Most of the characters feel one-dimensional at best, and those who have more to them still feel as though they’re not quite as solid as they should be. To be fair, the seasons that have come before this one were a lot better because the characters, cisgender or otherwise, were folks that people could believe in and empathize with. The amount of shame and self-loathing that’s being used in this season kind of makes it tough to feel anything for the characters at all.
TVOvermind
5 of the Most Devious Marvel Villains
There are plenty of bad guys in the Marvel Universe, and while a lot of them have made their debut at this time, there are still more to come, and some are even worse than others. Those who have been given a chance to showcase their talents and penchant for evil might have already impressed the audience, while others have yet to earn that distinction. But there are several villains that are so horrible when compared to others that it bears stating that a few of these individuals are even worse than the others.
TVOvermind
AHS: NYC: Black Out Recap
First off, let’s answer the question that a lot of people have been hung up on during this episode, that a landline could in fact operate during a power outage. Yeah, I’m dating myself in that regard, but the truth is that a cordless phone, which required electricity, couldn’t work, but a corded phone could. Moving on from that, it would likely take the experience of a New Yorker to know what a blackout means in the big city, though those who live in other big cities could likely tell anyone that it does happen from time to time and can be a real annoyance during a heatwave. But what’s really telling about this is the fact that both of these subjects are far more interesting than the current premise of AHS: NYC at this time, which is becoming a trend that’s building quickly and hasn’t really been disputed yet. As unkind as that might sound, the truth of it is that this season has been rather lackluster throughout first four episodes and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better, apart from the idea that the killer might be growing bolder and could be ready to step things up a few notches.
10 horror movies to watch for Halloween on Netflix, HBO Max, and more
Scaring yourself half to death by watching horror movies is as much a part of Halloween as gorging yourself on candy, and — if you’re still of a certain age — putting on a costume and trick-or-treating around your neighborhood. Some of that, of course, you’ll grow out of, but presumably not the part about watching scary movies. And on that score, thanks to sources like Netflix and others, these days there are more ways to enjoy them than ever.
TVOvermind
4 Upcoming Adam Driver Movies to Look Forward to
Adam Driver is one of the best actors of his generation. We know him as the unconventional lead with an intense presence and a unique look. He’s pure and raw talent. You maybe know him from Girls, where he plays Hannah’s on-and-off boyfriend. You may also know him from Star Wars, where he depicts the formidable antagonist Kylo Ren or maybe from House of Gucci, where he portrays the one and only Maurizio Gucci.
The Best Nicolas Cage Movies
Nicolas Cage is one of the most talented and eccentric actors of his generation. Cage, who shares motion-picture DNA with his uncle Francis Ford Coppola; his aunt, Talia Shire; and his cousin Sofia Coppola, among other relatives, has been nominated for two Academy Awards and won a Best Actor statue for “Leaving Las Vegas.” (Cage […]
TVOvermind
5 Best Storm Reid Movies and TV Shows to Watch!
Storm Reid is a Hollywood actor whose gaining more popularity as one of the stars on the hit HBO series, Euphoria. Storm was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2003. The young actress has been busy, landing her first major role in the Academy-Award-winning movie 12 Years a Slave (2013) at the age of 10!
Harry Styles Registers Nearly 55,000 Voters in Partnership With HeadCount
A key component of Harry Styles’ blockbuster “Love on Tour” U.S. trek has been its “Good To Vote” initiative with non-partisan voter-engagement organization HeadCount — which has registered nearly 55,000 voters and has broken several registration and engagement records in HeadCount’s 18-year history. Harry’s “Good To Vote” (GTV) sweepstakes, which launched in September and ended last week, will award a fan travel and tickets to Styles’ popular annual “Harryween” show on October 31st at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. In the first 24 hours of the sweepstakes’ announcement, HeadCount saw an all-time high of registrations in one day with over...
TVOvermind
Superman: Why It Should Be the Official Title for “Man of Steel 2”
If you loved Henry Cavill as Superman, you may have heard the glorious news. Boy, it feels like Man of Steel came out a lifetime ago and realistically, a sequel should have been released shortly after that. Sadly, however, that wasn’t the case. We DC fans remember all too well how the early stages of the DC Cinematic Universe began and Henry Cavill was a big part of it. By definition, Man of Steel is the movie that served as the launching-off point for the DCEU, but there was a downside. While Man of Steel did attract many fans, it unfortunately left many DC fans divided over Zack Snyder’s take on the hero and wasn’t the biggest box office hit.
EW.com
The 20 best haunted house films of all time
Georges Méliès' Le Manoir du diable (1896) deserves much reverence for its impact on scary movies over the years, and even though the silent film is only a few minutes long, The House of the Devil marks the beginning of the horror genre. Released as The Haunted Castle in the United States, Méliès' motion picture is the precursor to all haunted house movies.
TVOvermind
Blade vs. Luke Cage: Who Would Win?
There are plenty of times in storytelling when plot armor runs out of control, and the comics are one of those times since both Marvel and DC are overrun with heroes and villains that can walk through a hail of bullets, can lift tons, and can take the kind of damage that would be enough to kill scores of people. Luke Cage is a great example of this since the guy can survive impacts and explosions and gunfire without a scratch on him unless the projectiles happen to be made of adamantium or something else that might be able to penetrate his skin. Of course, given the supposed rarity of adamantium in the Marvel Universe, it’s fair to think that only a few people would be able to stand toe to toe with this street-level juggernaut. Unfortunately, as it’s happened with many characters, Cage’s power levels have been fiddled with over the years, and as of now, it would appear that, in the comics, he’s capable of taking on characters that are way above his level simply because he’s capable of taking so much more damage, and has evolved as a character. That’s great to be fair, since his fighting ability, intelligence, and wisdom could definitely be explained. But upping his power level to a degree where only the heaviest hitters can really touch him doesn’t do the character any favors. That could be why pitting him against Blade might be a nice, humbling experience.
