There are plenty of times in storytelling when plot armor runs out of control, and the comics are one of those times since both Marvel and DC are overrun with heroes and villains that can walk through a hail of bullets, can lift tons, and can take the kind of damage that would be enough to kill scores of people. Luke Cage is a great example of this since the guy can survive impacts and explosions and gunfire without a scratch on him unless the projectiles happen to be made of adamantium or something else that might be able to penetrate his skin. Of course, given the supposed rarity of adamantium in the Marvel Universe, it’s fair to think that only a few people would be able to stand toe to toe with this street-level juggernaut. Unfortunately, as it’s happened with many characters, Cage’s power levels have been fiddled with over the years, and as of now, it would appear that, in the comics, he’s capable of taking on characters that are way above his level simply because he’s capable of taking so much more damage, and has evolved as a character. That’s great to be fair, since his fighting ability, intelligence, and wisdom could definitely be explained. But upping his power level to a degree where only the heaviest hitters can really touch him doesn’t do the character any favors. That could be why pitting him against Blade might be a nice, humbling experience.

