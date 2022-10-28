ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

WIS-TV

Former Clarendon County deputy arrested in felony DUI, involved in deadly crash

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A former Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing charges from a felony DUI that left one person dead in Bishopville. The SC Highway Patrol said on Oct. 1 at around 11:40 p.m. Alonzo McFadden, 33, was driving on US 15 South near Golf Cart Rd. Investigators said he crossed the center lane and hit Shontrez Dixon head-on. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Last suspect in custody after luring two teens to unoccupied home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has announced that all suspects are in custody after an Oct. 13 shooting. Investigators say Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office late this afternoon. McKenzie was wanted in connection to an attempted murder case, after...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Teen suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault, turn themselves in

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that two teen suspects turned themselves in. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted in connection to a robbery. SCSO said Lewis contacted law enforcement Monday evening. Hale contacted investigators Tuesday morning. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Wild Water & Wheels to close, owner confirms

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Grand Strand attraction will officially close its doors next year, according to its owner. In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Wild Water & Wheels confirmed that it would not open for another season after more than 30 years in operation. “I...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WIS-TV

Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
SUMTER, SC

