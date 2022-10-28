Read full article on original website
The Verge
Elon Musk will let you pay $8 to be a verified ‘lord’ on Twitter
Elon Musk has announced that a new version of Twitter Blue will include some sort of verification accessible for $8 per month in the US, with the price “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.” He announced the shake-up of the premium service by saying that “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.”
The Verge
Google plans giant AI language model supporting world’s 1,000 most spoken languages
Google has announced an ambitious new project to develop a single AI language model that supports the world’s “1,000 most spoken languages.” As a first step towards this goal, the company is unveiling an AI model trained on over 400 languages, which it describes as “the largest language coverage seen in a speech model today.”
The Verge
Telegram pulls paywalled posts from iOS app due to App Store rules
Telegram removed the ability for users on iOS to create pay-to-view posts due to Apple’s strict App Store guidelines (via 9to5Mac). In a post on Telegram, CEO Pavel Durov says creators on the platform have been using third-party payment or donation bots to sell access to certain posts on their channels, but that Apple was “not happy with content creators monetizing their efforts without paying a 30% tax to Apple.”
The Verge
Twitter discontinues ad-free articles for Blue subscribers
Twitter’s getting rid of one of Blue’s best perks: ad-free articles. In a message sent out to publishers and forwarded to The Verge, Twitter says it “made the decision to discontinue Ad-free Articles, effective as of close of business today, October 31, 2022.” The news was first spotted by 9to5Mac.
The Verge
Twitter is planning to start charging $20 per month for verification
Now that he owns Twitter, Elon Musk has given employees their first ultimatum: Meet his deadline to introduce paid verification on Twitter or pack up and leave. The directive is to change Twitter Blue, the company’s optional, $4.99 a month subscription that unlocks additional features, into a more expensive subscription that also verifies users, according to people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence seen by The Verge. Twitter is currently planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.
The Verge
T-Mobile is reportedly adding an activation fee for online orders
What’s that in the air? Why, it’s the scent of crisp autumn leaves, pumpkin spice everything, and companies finding ways to charge you for things that were previously free. T-Mobile appears to be cashing in on the latter trend, as The T-Mo Report warns that the Uncarrier is about to instate a new activation fee.
The Verge
Google’s text-to-image AI model Imagen is getting its first (very limited) public outing
Google is being extremely cautious with the release of its text-to-image AI systems. Although the company’s Imagen model produces output equal in quality to OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 or Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion, Google hasn’t made the system available to the public. Today, though, the search giant...
The Verge
What are Apple’s audiobook rules, anyway?
This is the free weekly edition of Hot Pod, The Verge’s newsletter about podcasting and the audio industry. You can sign up here. Hello, hello, hello. I hope you’re all ready for a busy, Amazon-packed issue. Because there’s a lot of Amazon news to go around today. First: Amazon and the Apple App Store. Second: Amazon Prime and Amazon Music. Third: Amazon Amp. And fourth: …some stats about talk radio from NPR, as a little breather.
The Verge
George Hotz, iPhone hacker and Elon Musk antagonist, is leaving Comma AI
George Hotz is stepping down from Comma AI. The 32-year-old CEO, who rose to fame under his “geohot” hacker alias when just a teenager, made the announcement on his GitHub page, admitting that he doesn’t feel “capable” to continue running the driver assistance technology company he founded seven years ago.
The Verge
Google is offering a pair of Nest Audio speakers for just $89 today
Lots of retailers are wasting no time gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy and Target are already rolling out some excellent deals you can check out, and it appears Google is kicking things off by offering its Google Nest Audio speaker for its lowest price ever. Until now, the...
The Verge
Instagram won’t make an iPad app, but its web interface is getting better
Instagram’s CEO has made it clear that an iPad app isn’t a huge priority for the company, but it is at least doing something to make the big-screen experience better. Some people, including a few members of The Verge’s staff, have started noticing a slightly redesigned version of Instagram for the web, which features a navigation sidebar with links to pages like search, explore, messages, and notifications instead of having those as unlabeled buttons at the top.
The Verge
Google is discontinuing support for the standalone Street View app and pulling it from app stores
Google will be pulling the standalone Street View app from app stores in the “coming weeks” and discontinuing support for the app in March 2023, spokesperson Madison Gouveia confirmed in a statement to The Verge. 9to5Google first spotted evidence in a recent update indicating the search giant was planning to move on from the app.
AOC hits Elon Musk's possible Twitter verification charge
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a shot at Twitter owner Elon Musk on Tuesday after he announced there would be an $8 monthly fee for verified accounts.
The Verge
Twitter alternatives for the Musk-averse
Twitter now has a new owner (yes, I know you knew, but it does bear repeating), and the social network (not to mention most other media outlets that follow popular culture and tech) is awash in speculation of what Elon Musk will do with it. Some Twitter users are declaring that they plan to find an alternative rather than stick around and find out — and some have already left.
The Verge
YouTube’s Primetime Channels bring streaming movies and TV into the YouTube app
Streaming services are coming to YouTube. The company is rolling out a new feature called Primetime Channels that will bring shows and movies from more than 30 services directly into the YouTube interface. It’s a big bet for YouTube that it can be the cable bundle of the future and that its unparalleled audience will make streaming services buy into the idea.
The Verge
Elon Musk might resurrect Vine
Elon Musk is looking into the Twitter archives for ways to improve his newly acquired social network. His team has told engineers at the company to look at Vine’s code to figure out how much work it would take to revive it, according to a current employee who spoke to The Verge on the condition of anonymity, as they’re not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.
The Verge
Instagram fixes outage that told millions their accounts were suspended
An Instagram outage that started Monday morning has been resolved, Instagram confirmed on its Twitter account. During the outage, Instagram locked users out and told many of them that “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022.” Reports of the issue seemed to have been concentrated among iPhone users, with some saying their app was recently crashing and unusable ahead of an update earlier this morning.
The Verge
Microsoft promises to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for as long as PlayStation exists
“We’re not taking Call of Duty from PlayStation” is the message from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer this week. Spencer has recently been discussing the future of Call of Duty if the Activision acquisition clears, and he’s made his clearest comments yet in a new podcast interview with YouTubers Justine and Jenna Ezarik.
The Verge
Paramount Plus sees a price hike in its future
Paramount chief financial officer Naveen Chopra said on an earnings call Wednesday that the company sees “opportunities to increase price on Paramount Plus” and that we’ll see it “do that in the future.” The ad-supported version of Paramount Plus currently costs $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year), while the commercial-free Premium plan costs $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year).
The Verge
Elon Musk wastes no time changing Twitter
Less than 24 hours after completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk decided to change its homepage. He requested that logged out users visiting Twitter.com be redirected to the Explore page that shows trending tweets and news stories, according to employees familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to speak without the company’s permission. Before, visiting Twitter’s homepage while logged out showed only a sign-up form, encouraging the creation of an account to view tweets. Musk’s directive, which was implemented late Friday, required VP involvement to override a code freeze put in place to prevent rogue staffers from making changes during the takeover process.
