foxnebraska.com
NTV's Grow: October 30, 2022
Rain comes to central Nebraska, but it's too little, too late after another round of fires. This time hitting growers with corn ready to be picked. We see how neighbors help neighbors and talk about what steps farmers should take if they've suffered fires. Plus, irrigation customers in south central...
foxnebraska.com
2022 General Election Candidates: Nebraska Public Power District, Subdivision 3
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the General Elections quickly approaching, some counties will have to vote for their Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) representative. Residents of Buffalo County will have two options on their ballot, Melissa Freelend and Derek Rusher. Freelend is a a fifth generation Nebraskan and Grand Island...
foxnebraska.com
NSP urges safety for drivers, trick-or-treaters for Halloween
LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working overtime on Halloween night, monitoring the roads for impaired driving across the state. “Halloween means extra foot traffic in communities across our state as kids set out to trick-or-treat,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It is imperative that drivers stay alert for kids in residential areas and keep their focus on the road. If your Halloween celebration involved alcohol, plan to have a sober driver for the trip home.”
