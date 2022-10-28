ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

NTV's Grow: October 30, 2022

Rain comes to central Nebraska, but it's too little, too late after another round of fires. This time hitting growers with corn ready to be picked. We see how neighbors help neighbors and talk about what steps farmers should take if they've suffered fires. Plus, irrigation customers in south central...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

NSP urges safety for drivers, trick-or-treaters for Halloween

LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working overtime on Halloween night, monitoring the roads for impaired driving across the state. “Halloween means extra foot traffic in communities across our state as kids set out to trick-or-treat,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It is imperative that drivers stay alert for kids in residential areas and keep their focus on the road. If your Halloween celebration involved alcohol, plan to have a sober driver for the trip home.”
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy