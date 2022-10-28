Read full article on original website
The Hallmark Channel to save Peacock, Christmas
Overworked published professionals, aspiring advertising executives, and lonely bakers: rejoice! The Hallmark Channel is coming to Peacock, where they won’t just be saving Christmas this year but also America’s most beleaguered, well-financed, and forgettable streamer. Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Hallmark Channel, the purveyor of a steady stream...
Christina Applegate pushed through her M.S. diagnosis to film the final season of Dead To Me
Lifelong actor Christina Applegate received her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in the middle of shooting the third season of Netflix’s Dead To Me. In response to her condition, production for the final season shut down for five months, giving the actor time to begin treatment for the autoimmune disease. “There...
Young Royals reins in its queerness for season 2
With the massive number of television shows these days, swiping through options on streaming services is becoming more like walking through the aisles of a bookstore. There are the big titles that everyone gravitates to, splashily on display up front, and the smaller ones hidden away like treasures in the back corner. Young Royals is one of those latter shows, a slow-burn romance that has audiences in certain circles of the internet going crazy.
No laughing matter: Why is Peacock dumping some of its best comedies?
What the hell is going on with Peacock? NBC Universal’s streaming service, which has leaned on unique, irreverent comedies to help distinguish the fledgling platform since its launch in 2020, seems to be turning its back on many of those critically acclaimed shows, including Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls, and the Saved By The Bell reboot.
Let the speculation begin—who’s going to die on The White Lotus this season?
For a minute there, at the beginning of season two, you might have forgotten you were watching The White Lotus. After a new opening credits scene that replaces last season’s tropical wallpaper with images from an Italian fresco, we meet Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) as she strikes up a conversation with a couple of new arrivals (played by Survivor alumni Kara Kay and Angelina Keeley, who competed alongside White Lotus creator Mike White in the “David vs. Goliath” season back in 2018).
Jennifer Coolidge thinks her The Watcher character needs a "slap across the face" in season two
HBO’s The White Lotus is not the only buzzy series Jennifer Coolidge has on her plate at the moment. She also appears as a conniving real estate agent Karen in Ryan Murphy’s The Watcher on Netflix, which is currently the streamer’s top-performing English-language series. With the first season all wrapped up, Coolidge is looking forward to a potential second installment, and she’s got some self-inflicted revenge in mind.
A Christmas Story
The teaser for HBO Max’s sequel to A Christmas Story, titled A Christmas Story Christmas (it’s clever, we like the title), was nothing but a series of shots of stuff from the original with audio clips of famous quotes, ending on a shot of adult Ralphie Parker (still played by Peter Billingsley) putting on his glasses. Weirdly, this full trailer—despite being a minute longer and featuring actual stuff from the new movie—is effectively the same: It’s a series of stuff you’ll recognize from A Christmas Story, but now adult Ralphie is literally just telling his kids not to let the department store Santa kick them in the face.
The latest Disenchanted trailer finds Giselle older, but not necessarily wiser
Disenchanted, the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's Enchanted, finds Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey) married and moving out of New York City. With Robert’s teen daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) grumblingly in tow, Giselle and Robert move to Monroeville, an idyllic corner of suburbia, ready for their fairy tale ending to last the rest of their lives.
Trevor Noah Mocks Musk’s $8 Blue Check Plan, Offers Own Idea For Making Twitter Most Profitable Company Ever
Trevor Noah thinks Elon Musk’s reported and much-mocked plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month for those little blue checks is not only “ridiculous,” but a financial loser as well. “He’s hoping everyone else on Twitter will make a terrible financial choice like he did,” Noah said last night in a special Daily Show from Atlanta. (Watch it above.) Sneering at Musk’s contention that Twitter’s current blue check approach is a “lords & peasants” system, and that the $8 fee is meant to foster some sort of equality of all users on the platform, Noah said, “So, here’s my question: If...
Peacock orders Friday The 13th prequel series from Bryan Fuller
Here’s a Halloween treat for all you scream queens out there: Peacock has ordered a new Friday The 13th series from television auteur Bryan Fuller. Few details have been released, but Variety describes Crystal Lake as an “expanded prequel” with the original film’s writer, Victor Miller, on board as an executive producer alongside Fuller. Indie horror haven A24 will serve as the studio behind the series and will also EP with Marc Toberoff and Rob Barsamian.
I'm Totally Fine
Certain films are less bad than wholly unsuccessful. As such, they can elicit a unique, low-key dejection, given the contours of grander possibility one can make out with a bit of intellectual squinting. The latest exhibit in this bummer classification arrives in the form of I’m Totally Fine—a science-fiction dramedy...
Looks from the stars: The best halloween costumes of 2022
Alright, ghouls and goblins—it’s Halloween—which means it’s time to see just what elaborate costumes celebrities can conjure up with all that money they make. Sometimes all of the fun comes with trying to guess everyone’s costumes, which we do here to the best of our ability.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
We’ve reached that glorious time of year when we all come together to debate an essential cultural question: is Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie? As unanswerable as this may be (why not just watch it twice?), director Henry Selick seems to think there’s a more pressing misconception surrounding his iconic animated film: who deserves credit for the thing in the first place?
12 movies you need to check out on Hulu in November 2022
The documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, the Morocco-set drama The Forgiven starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain, and Bruce Willis’ Wrong Place are just a few of the notable titles premiering on Hulu in November. There are also more Hulu originals, plus anniversary presentations of I Know What You Did Last Summer, 8 Mile, Adaptation, and 28 Weeks Later. Here are the 12 most notable movies streaming on Hulu this month.
