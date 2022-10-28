The teaser for HBO Max’s sequel to A Christmas Story, titled A Christmas Story Christmas (it’s clever, we like the title), was nothing but a series of shots of stuff from the original with audio clips of famous quotes, ending on a shot of adult Ralphie Parker (still played by Peter Billingsley) putting on his glasses. Weirdly, this full trailer—despite being a minute longer and featuring actual stuff from the new movie—is effectively the same: It’s a series of stuff you’ll recognize from A Christmas Story, but now adult Ralphie is literally just telling his kids not to let the department store Santa kick them in the face.

20 HOURS AGO