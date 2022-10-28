Read full article on original website
Dare County Finance Department recognized for excellence
The Dare County Finance Department has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting – the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting – by the Government Finance Officers Association for the 31st consecutive year. The Finance Department received the award in...
Donna Creef hired as OBAR government affairs director
After a months-long search process, the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® (OBAR) has announced that former Dare County planning director Donna Creef has been hired as its new government affairs director. Creef worked with the Dare County planning department from 1988 until early this year. She served as the...
Delivering Access to Behavioral Health Support
Our community’s 2022 Health Needs Assessment highlighted access to behavioral health services as a top need in Dare County. While the overall solution will need to be multi-pronged, we’re pleased to announce a new telemedicine service offered in Outer Banks Women’s Care (OBWC). Thanks to an investment from United Health Foundation, the Maternal Outreach Through Telehealth for Rural Sites (MOTHeRS) Project was established in 2020 at East Carolina University (ECU). The program provides support via virtual sessions for those facing highrisk pregnancies, food insecurities, and behavioral health challenges.
Dare County announces Veterans Day closures and trash collection changes
Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. This includes the Manteo Recycle Yard, the Dare County C&D Landfill, and the Buxton Transfer Station. All Dare County offices and facilities will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. Dare County...
OBX Room in the Inn begins annual shelter program on November 1
Need a place to stay tonight? Hungry? Room In The Inn may be able to help. In Order to be screened to participate, come to 111 W. Carlton Avenue in Kill Devil Hills (next to Interfaith Community Outreach office) between the hours of 4 to 5:30 p.m. each day. You...
Search in progress for man who fled from Maple Detention Center
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office announced early Tuesday afternoon, November 1, that a search is in progress for a man who fled from custody. According to CCSO, at around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Corey Tyrick Smith, of Elizabeth City, with a warrant for failure to appear on felony larceny out of Pasquotank County, was in the booking area of the Maple Detention Center. While in the process of getting a magistrate order for the warrant, Smith “fled out the door into the wood line by the Maple Detention Center,” stated CCSO.
Community invited to view U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
The 2022 tree can be viewed from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Town of Manteo, invites the community to view the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree when it makes a stop at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
Avon-Buxton water line to be replaced
The Dare County Water Department has announced that construction to replace the water line located between the villages of Avon and Buxton on Hatteras Island is currently scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. Approximately 1.5 miles of the existing water line will be replaced with brand-new, stronger C900 PVC piping. The expected completion date of the project is April 1, 2023.
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
Dare County Library Adult and Childrens Programs
November Adult Speaker Series and Children’s programs at Dare County Libraries. These free programs are held in person at the Kill Devil Hills Library meeting room and virtually via Zoom (unless otherwise noted). “Managing Grief and Loss at the Holidays (and Other Days)”. When: Friday, November 4 from 12...
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for October 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicles. 200 block of Langley Lane, Roanoke Island. A variety of personal items stolen from unlocked vehicles. A juvenile suspect was identified and will be charged accordingly. October 6, 2022. Financial Card Fraud....
Elementary school in Currituck on soft lockdown after 'suspect in custody' got away from sheriff's office
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary school in Currituck County is on "soft lockdown" Tuesday afternoon because of a suspect at large. The soft lockdown at Central Elementary School means that students and teachers can move around inside the building, but they can't go outside it. A post from...
New 7,500 sq. ft. candy store headed to Kitty Hawk
Construction is underway of a two-story 7,500-square-foot retail candy store with 24 parking spaces at 5201 N Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The development is located on a one-acre piece of property located just south of Outer Banks Furniture and across U.S.158 from the former Sentara Medical Center and future Kitty Hawk Police Department.
Elizabeth City man served warrant for death by distribution in connection with Manteo overdose death
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Elizabeth City man was served with a warrant in connection with an overdose death in Manteo earlier this year. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for arrest on Adrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of Elizabeth City, for felony death by distribution.
Two women charged for possessing controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that two women are facing charges for possessing a controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center. According to an October 18 press release from DCSO, on October 11, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m., a DCSO B-District deputy was notified by the Dare County Detention Center that two inmates were found to have several pills in their possession.
Salvo man arrested for financial card fraud
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo man on financial card fraud and larceny. According to an October 18 press release from DCSO, on October 13, 2022 at around 10:19 p.m., deputies working the C-District located and arrested Charles Edward Bragg, 45, of Salvo, for warrants for his arrest. He was served with a warrant for felony financial card fraud, misdemeanor larceny and cited for possession of a schedule III controlled substance, which was located upon arrest, stated DCSO.
Currituck deputies search for suspect who escaped custody
Central Elementary School in Currituck is currently on a soft lockdown as deputies from the sheriff's office search for a suspect who had gotten away from custody.
Manteo man arrested on several drug-related charges
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Manteo man on for several drug-related charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 21, 2022 at around 3:40 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Holland Lamont Kee, 48, of Manteo, for four counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony trafficking in cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
KDH man killed in bicycle-vehicle accident
(Kill Devil Hills Police) The Kill Devil Hills Police Department released this information on Nov. 1, reporting on the tragic accident that took a life the night before. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Caravan, operated by William Lee Miller, 59, of Southern Shores, was traveling north on US-158, in the inside travel lane. Miller was the only occupant of the vehicle. At the same time, a Trek bicycle was crossing US 158 from West to East at Avalon Drive ridden by Adam Alexander Simon, 27, of Kill Devil Hills.
Bicyclist dies in collision with van in Kill Devil Hills
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has reported a fatality involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. According to a KDHPD press release, on October 31, 2022 at around 10:11 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on U.S. 158 in the inside travel lane with the driver – a Southern Shores man – as the sole occupant of the vehicle. At the same time, a Trek bicycle ridden by Adam Alexander Simon, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, was crossing U.S. 158 at Avalon Drive going from west to east.
