The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office announced early Tuesday afternoon, November 1, that a search is in progress for a man who fled from custody. According to CCSO, at around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Corey Tyrick Smith, of Elizabeth City, with a warrant for failure to appear on felony larceny out of Pasquotank County, was in the booking area of the Maple Detention Center. While in the process of getting a magistrate order for the warrant, Smith “fled out the door into the wood line by the Maple Detention Center,” stated CCSO.

MAPLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO