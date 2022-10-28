Read full article on original website
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
2news.com
Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff in Sun Valley
A man is facing kidnapping, assault, battery and burglary charges after an alleged hours-long standoff with deputies in Sun Valley. Deputies say they were originally called to Renown Regional Medical Center on the report of a battery. Deputies say they later found the suspect's car in the 5600 block of...
2news.com
Man wanted out of Arkansas arrested during attempted home invasion in Reno, police say
The Reno Police Department and Regional Sex Offender Authorities say they recently arrested a man during an attempted home invasion. During the investigation, it was learned that the man was wanted out of Arkansas for failing to register as a Sex Offender. In the early morning of October 27, 2022,...
2news.com
Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno
Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
mynews4.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating runaway teen
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Investigations Division is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old runaway last seen the night of October 31 in Carson City. According to CCSO, Kaci Furtado was last seen in the area of Sherman and Bel Aire...
2news.com
Reno Police Locate, Reunite Missing, Endangered Woman with Family
Reno Police have located Nga Thi Dao and reunited her with family. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reno Police need your help finding a missing and endangered woman who was last seen walking on Plumb Lane Tuesday afternoon. Police say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen wearing an army green colored jacket, bright...
FOX Reno
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
2news.com
Local Sideshow Crackdown Results In 9 Arrests
Multiple agencies took part in the two-day operation. Police conducted an operation targeting sideshow activity in Reno.
2news.com
Habitual Criminal Sentenced to Life in Prison With Possibility of Parole
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a Reno man was adjudicated as a Habitual Offender and sentenced to Life in Prison, with the possibility of parole set to begin after a minimum of 10 years has been served. At the sentencing hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney...
2news.com
New Truckee Police Chief
Danny Renfro has been with the Truckee Police Department for nearly 19 years. He is the first Truckee Police Chief to have exclusively served with the Truckee organization in his law enforcement career.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD says human remains found near Lower Evans Canyon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says human remains were found in the area of Lower Evans Canyon Monday night. They say around 5:00 p.m., someone called in and said they had found human remains in the dirt area east of there. Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating.
2news.com
Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation
Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
FOX Reno
Suspect in custody after heavy police activity in Sun Valley Sunday morning
A suspect is in custody after a heavy police response in the area of Pit Lane and West 6th Ave. in Sun Valley Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says. The scene has been cleared and there is no danger to the public. Original story:. There is a heavy...
1 Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Saturday. The crash happened near Lemmon Valley Drive at around 2:43 a.m. According to the Police, the vehicle went off the left side of U.S. 395, struck a guardrail and overturned, and came to rest. The passenger...
KOLO TV Reno
Two hurt in Lyon County plane crash
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured when a plane crashed in Lyon County Monday. It happened near the Silver Springs airport along U.S. 50. Investigators say the plane was damaged, but the the people on board suffered only minor injuries. No further details about the crash, including...
2news.com
Truckee Police Department Announces New Chief of Police
The Truckee Police Department has announced the appointment of its new Chief of Police. Chief Danny Renfrow is a third generation Nevada County resident and has been with the Truckee Police Department (TPD) for close to nineteen years. He is the first Truckee Police Chief to have exclusively served with...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys Palomino Valley home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire that burned a Palomino Valley home Monday night. It was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday night on Ernie Lane. The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Two people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries...
2news.com
Fire Destroys Shed in Lyon County, State Fire Marshal Investigating
The Nevada State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a shed behind the Carpet King on 95A in Lyon County Sunday night. The fire started around 8 p.m. behind the Carpet King near Fernley. When crews arrived on scene, the shed was fully engulfed. They say because there...
2news.com
Emergency Crews Respond to Rollover Crash Near La Posada, Cordoba
Emergency crews had to cut a driver out of a pickup truck after it ended up in a ditch along La Posada Drive in Sparks Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Sparks Police tell us the driver was headed east near Cordoba when for some reason...
2news.com
Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash
Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
