“Chautauqua County Voter Integrity” Volunteers Under Investigation
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Over the weekend, a group in Chautauqua County went door-to-door claiming to verify voter information. Now, New York State’s Attorney General is looking into the matter. Chautauqua County’s Board of Election Commissioners tell WNY News Now that the group, branded as “Chautauqua...
Chautauqua County Board of Elections Warning Residents About ‘Voter Integrity’ Group
The Board of Election posted on their website a message saying that any individuals claiming to verify voting information for the November 8, 2022 General Election are not in any way related to or employed by the Chautauqua County Board of Elections. They said there are reports of a ‘voter...
Common Council to Begin Reviewing Proposed City Budget on November 5th
The Dunkirk Common Council has set its schedule for reviewing Mayor Willie Rosas' proposed 2023 city budget. Councilman at Large David Damico announced the schedule during Tuesday's council meeting at City Hall. Damico says council members will hold three workshops for the nearly $26.4 million spending plan. The first one is scheduled for Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 AM, while the following two will take place on November 8th and 12th...
Analysis: Downstate turnout key as Hochul references 'underdog' status in tightening NY governor race
Don’t expect to see much of incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in Buffalo and Western New York in the final days of campaigning leading up to the November 8 election.
SUNY Fredonia Awards Rosa Parks Scholarships
The State University of New York at Fredonia recently awarded scholarships to three students at its 34th Annual Rosa Parks Scholarship Competition awards ceremony. Nyles Emile, a sophomore acting major from Brooklyn, won the scholarship for the poem, "Colors Stride Along Side." Junior Lilian Holman, a graphic design major from Rendon, Texas, won for her digital art, "Embrace," and junior Chole Williams from Buffalo, an acting major, is being recognized for her poem, "Love Wins." The annual competition welcomes student entries in the form of writing, speaking, drawing, photography and dancing, which express views and experiences with multiculturalism and the celebration of diversity.
Wendel signs 2023 county budget
Chautauqua County Executive P-J Wendel has signed the 2023 county budget plan that passed the full County Legislature last Wednesday evening. That's the word from Wendel who was a call-in guest on WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday. The Lakewood Republican says he's in full agreement with the changes made by county lawmakers to the spending plan. In fact, Wendel didn't wait long to give his final approval...
Lockdown held at Gowanda Central School District on Tuesday
Gowanda Central School District went into a lockdown Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. ET, as multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the High/Middle School building. Read more here:
Out-Of-District Students Break Into Jamestown High School
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two out-of-district students broke into Jamestown High School recently in an attempt to steal from the building. Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker announced the news on Tuesday in a statement to the media. Whitaker said in part, “we have become aware...
Early Voting Begins Today in Chautauqua County
Early voting gets underway today in New York State, and that includes four locations in Chautauqua County. The four polling sites are the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, the County Board of Elections in Mayville, the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown, and the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood. Brian Abram, the county's Republican Elections Commissioner, says voting at those four sites will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM today and Sunday. He explains how the early voting process works...
Universal Stainless Announces Labor Agreement at Dunkirk Facility
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has reached a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the hourly employees at its Dunkirk facility represented by United Steelworkers Local 2693-01. The new agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit and is effective as of Tuesday. The new contract maintains the flexible work rule terms and profit-sharing incentives. The Dunkirk facility is located at 830 Brigham Road.
More than 8,500 people cast ballots on first day of early voting in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first day of early voting is officially over, and according to the Erie County Board of Elections, more than 8,500 people cast their ballots. If you're voting early, you can do so at one of nearly 40 sites you can vote at now through Nov. 6.
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance
Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
Village trustees adjourn hearing on Rt. 20 speed limit changes
The Fredonia Village Board will have to put the brakes on a proposed local law that would have reduced the speed limit on sections of Route 20 in the village. This after a conversation Mayor Doug Essek had with a State DOT official in Buffalo. Essek made the announcement prior to a public hearing that was scheduled for Monday evening. He asked trustees to adjourn the hearing until after the DOT could conduct a traffic study...
DOT Project in Jamestown Will Not Be Completed This Year
A $4.2 million upgrade and repair project on Washington Street in Jamestown that began earlier this year will not be completed this year. That's according to Mayor Eddie Sundquist, who told lawmakers during this week's City Council meeting that a lot of work remains to be completed, and it's already into late October. With that, Sundquist says DPW Director Jeff Lehman has put the New York State Department of Transportation on notice. Lehman says the DOT has responded and said they will get the contractor to try and finish the biggest problems before winter arrives. Those major parts of the project were to be completed by now.
Former Boy Scout Council Pres. sentenced for endangering welfare of two children
A Hamburg man, and former Boy Scout Council President, has been sentenced for endangering the welfare of two children.
Local Organizations Team Up Against Starry Stonewart in Chautauqua Lake
Local Lake and Watershed organizations have teamed up against the invasive species, starry stonewart, in Chautauqua Lake. Starry stonewort can easily be mistaken for an aquatic plant at first glance. It first made its way to North America in 1974 via the St. Lawrence River. Since then it has spread to lakes across the Northeast.
Frewsburg Halloween “Black Face” Photos Spark Public Outrage
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – A costume is prompting outrage from some residents in our area, after two people dressed in what appears to be “black face” this Halloween. We spoke with a local mother who took to social media to raise her concerns. “They took...
What's being done about neighborhood neglect in Niagara Falls
Over the course of 11 years, a stain continued to grow at the corner of Grove Avenue and 13th Street in Niagara Falls, leaving negative impacts for the people who live in the area.
East Aurora man to spend time in jail for assaulting NYS Trooper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Aurora man will spend time in jail for assaulting a New York State Trooper after he was pulled over for driving under the influence. Chaz M. Brzezicki, 34, was sentenced Monday in State Supreme Court to six months in jail and five years probation.
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours in Greater Jamestown Area
Today is Halloween and there are a variety of Trick-or-Treating hours for municipalities around Jamestown. City of Jamestown – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Celoron – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town of Ellicott – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Falconer – 5:00...
