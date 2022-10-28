ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Common Council to Begin Reviewing Proposed City Budget on November 5th

The Dunkirk Common Council has set its schedule for reviewing Mayor Willie Rosas' proposed 2023 city budget. Councilman at Large David Damico announced the schedule during Tuesday's council meeting at City Hall. Damico says council members will hold three workshops for the nearly $26.4 million spending plan. The first one is scheduled for Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 AM, while the following two will take place on November 8th and 12th...
DUNKIRK, NY
SUNY Fredonia Awards Rosa Parks Scholarships

The State University of New York at Fredonia recently awarded scholarships to three students at its 34th Annual Rosa Parks Scholarship Competition awards ceremony. Nyles Emile, a sophomore acting major from Brooklyn, won the scholarship for the poem, "Colors Stride Along Side." Junior Lilian Holman, a graphic design major from Rendon, Texas, won for her digital art, "Embrace," and junior Chole Williams from Buffalo, an acting major, is being recognized for her poem, "Love Wins." The annual competition welcomes student entries in the form of writing, speaking, drawing, photography and dancing, which express views and experiences with multiculturalism and the celebration of diversity.
FREDONIA, NY
Wendel signs 2023 county budget

Chautauqua County Executive P-J Wendel has signed the 2023 county budget plan that passed the full County Legislature last Wednesday evening. That's the word from Wendel who was a call-in guest on WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday. The Lakewood Republican says he's in full agreement with the changes made by county lawmakers to the spending plan. In fact, Wendel didn't wait long to give his final approval...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Out-Of-District Students Break Into Jamestown High School

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two out-of-district students broke into Jamestown High School recently in an attempt to steal from the building. Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker announced the news on Tuesday in a statement to the media. Whitaker said in part, “we have become aware...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Early Voting Begins Today in Chautauqua County

Early voting gets underway today in New York State, and that includes four locations in Chautauqua County. The four polling sites are the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, the County Board of Elections in Mayville, the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown, and the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood. Brian Abram, the county's Republican Elections Commissioner, says voting at those four sites will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM today and Sunday. He explains how the early voting process works...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Universal Stainless Announces Labor Agreement at Dunkirk Facility

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has reached a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the hourly employees at its Dunkirk facility represented by United Steelworkers Local 2693-01. The new agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit and is effective as of Tuesday. The new contract maintains the flexible work rule terms and profit-sharing incentives. The Dunkirk facility is located at 830 Brigham Road.
DUNKIRK, NY
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance

Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Village trustees adjourn hearing on Rt. 20 speed limit changes

The Fredonia Village Board will have to put the brakes on a proposed local law that would have reduced the speed limit on sections of Route 20 in the village. This after a conversation Mayor Doug Essek had with a State DOT official in Buffalo. Essek made the announcement prior to a public hearing that was scheduled for Monday evening. He asked trustees to adjourn the hearing until after the DOT could conduct a traffic study...
FREDONIA, NY
DOT Project in Jamestown Will Not Be Completed This Year

A $4.2 million upgrade and repair project on Washington Street in Jamestown that began earlier this year will not be completed this year. That's according to Mayor Eddie Sundquist, who told lawmakers during this week's City Council meeting that a lot of work remains to be completed, and it's already into late October. With that, Sundquist says DPW Director Jeff Lehman has put the New York State Department of Transportation on notice. Lehman says the DOT has responded and said they will get the contractor to try and finish the biggest problems before winter arrives. Those major parts of the project were to be completed by now.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours in Greater Jamestown Area

Today is Halloween and there are a variety of Trick-or-Treating hours for municipalities around Jamestown. City of Jamestown – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Celoron – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town of Ellicott – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Falconer – 5:00...
JAMESTOWN, NY

