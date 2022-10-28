Read full article on original website
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Duskull (cempasúchill flower crown) be Shiny?
For Nov. 1, 2022, Duskull (cempasúchill flower crown) will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And yes, Duskull (cempasúchill flower crown) can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. This version of Duskull was introduced with the Día de Muertos event...
Dwarf Fortress’ big makeover will be out on Steam in December
Dwarf Fortress, the byzantine and beloved colony simulation game, comes to Steam on Dec. 6. Tuesday’s announcement marks a major milestone for Bay 12 Games’ Tarn Adams and Zach Adams, who began work on the game since 2003. Originally titled Slaves to Armok: God of Blood Chapter II:...
New Dota 2 hero’s reveal is perfectly timed
The grand finale of Dota 2’s annual tournament, The International, took place in Singapore over the weekend, and Valve used the opportunity to reveal Dota 2’s 124th hero: Muerta. The trailer for Muerta is only 47 seconds long, and shows a woman walking under a tree. As she...
The must-play puzzle game of 2022 is a pixelated murder mystery
There are some games where it’s nice to have a notebook handy: Elden Ring, Tunic, and Disney Dreamlight Valley come to mind. And then there are games where you need to have a notebook around. The Case of the Golden Idol is one of those games. Developer Color Gray...
The Sims’ first real competitor arrives at the perfect time
The Sims has been a popular and long-lasting franchise because it taps into such a simple but fulfilling fantasy: playing with make-believe characters in a dollhouse. The player is ultimately in control, but the story can manifest in a dozen different ways — or maybe there’s no story at all, and the joy comes from crafting the perfect tiny house.
